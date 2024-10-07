Gladstone Securities Hires East and West Region Wholesalers

Gladstone Securities LLC ("Company"), an affiliated broker-dealer of The Gladstone Companies, that acts as dealer manager on alternative investment offerings for certain affiliated Gladstone funds, including Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD), Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq: LAND) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD), has hired Bryan Bluth as its External Wholesaler for the Western United States and Tim McCabe as its External Wholesaler for the Eastern United States, both reporting to John Sabey, the Company's Director of National Sales.

Mr. Bluth, based in Arizona, joins the Company as the Western Region External Wholesaler. With over 13 years of experience in alternative investments, Mr. Bluth brings a wealth of industry knowledge and regional expertise, particularly across the West Coast. Most recently, he served as Regional Vice President at Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset management firm, where he successfully raised capital for their multifamily real estate fund through RIA, family office, and high-net-worth channels. His proven track record in capital raising and relationship management positions him as a valuable asset to the team.

Mr. McCabe, based in Sarasota, Florida joins the Company as the Eastern Region External Wholesaler. Mr. McCabe's 35 years of industry experience will further the Company's growth and development as it continues to expand alternative investment offerings for certain affiliated Gladstone funds. Mr. McCabe's background includes representing various companies specializing in offerings of mutual funds, REITs, annuities, 1031s and alternatives. Mr. McCabe has predominately served as a consultant to independent financial advisors, regional and national broker dealers, RIAs and the wirehouse channels.

Gladstone Securities specializes in fundraising and strategic advisory services for affiliated funds of The Gladstone Companies. Gladstone Securities is the investment banking affiliate of Gladstone Management Corporation, an investment adviser headquartered in the Washington, DC area, with offices in New York, Texas, Florida, and California.

