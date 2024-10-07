EQS-News: Greenliant / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

media@greenliant.com Greenliant Brings High Endurance to NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive SSDs High Performance and Advanced Security in a Thin Profile SANTA CLARA, CALIF. - OCTOBER 07, 2024 - Greenliant is now sampling high-endurance EnduroSLC NVMe M.2 2242 and 2280 ArmourDrive EX Series solid state drives (SSDs), providing 75,000 and 150,000 program-erase (P/E) cycles. Operating between -40 and +95 degrees Celsius, NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive EX Series SSDs offer high reliability and long-term support required by leading customers in aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation and networking. See NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive information at https://bit.ly/NVMe-M2-SSD . Greenliant High Endurance NVMe M.2 2242 / 2280 ArmourDrive SSDs



Greenliant is also sampling upgraded NVMe M.2 2242 / 2280 ArmourDrive PX Series SSDs with high-quality industrial 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND that support 5,000 P/E cycles. Optimized for high performance and low power consumption, both EX and PX series products provide the convenience of removability. Offered from popular 2280 (GLS88AS) to small 2242 (GLS88CS) form factors and available in a wide range of capacities, these single-sided, thin-profile SSDs are ideal for space-constrained designs. Equipped with high-security features and AES-256 hardware encryption support, GLS88AS / GLS88CS SSDs have been designed to protect and securely store data. With advanced add-on features, such as secure data erase, hardware write protection and debug ports, these SSDs meet and exceed the requirements of storage systems built for mission-critical applications. Benefits of GLS88AS / GLS88CS NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive SSDs: High Endurance: Achieve 75K, 150K P/E cycles (EX Series), 5K P/E cycles (PX Series)

Achieve 75K, 150K P/E cycles (EX Series), 5K P/E cycles (PX Series) Industrial Temperature: Operate from -40°C to +95°C (Tc = Case surface temperature)

Operate from -40°C to +95°C (Tc = Case surface temperature) High Performance: Reach up to 2,390/1,780 MB/s read/write

Reach up to 2,390/1,780 MB/s read/write Low Power: Consume as low as 1,330 mW when active

Consume as low as 1,330 mW when active Data Security: Support AES-256 hardware encryption, Crypto Erase, Secure Erase NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive (GLS88AS) SSDs support the PCIe Gen3x4 interface, and are available in capacities from 40GB to 640GB (EX Series) and 120GB to 1.92TB (PX Series). NVMe M.2 2242 ArmourDrive (GLS88CS) SSDs support the PCIe Gen3x2 interface, and are available in capacities from 20GB to 320GB (EX Series) and 60GB to 960GB (PX Series). Availability Greenliant is sampling NVMe M.2 2242 and 2280 ArmourDrive EX and PX series SSDs to early engagement customers now, and expects to start volume shipping in the first half of 2025. For more information about the new GLS88AS / GLS88CS NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales . About Greenliant By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded and industrial enterprise systems. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com # # # Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.



