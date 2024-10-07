Vector Risk Solutions Appoints Joshua Cruce as Chief Strategy Officer

Joshua Cruce brings over a decade of strategic expertise to lead Vector Risk Solutions' growth, ensuring innovation, operational alignment, and enhanced client relationships in the evolving claims management landscape.

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Vector Risk Solutions (Vector), a leading provider of claims management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Cruce, CPCU, XCT, AIC as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this crucial role, Joshua will lead strategic initiatives that will guide Vector through its next phase of growth.

Joshua Cruce, CPCU, XCT, AIC

Portrait of Vector Risk Solutions' Chief Strategy Officer, Joshua Cruce

Joshua Cruce brings over a decade of industry experience, specializing in building strong client relationships, scaling operations, and implementing forward-thinking strategies. His expertise will be vital in ensuring that Vector remains agile and focused on providing exceptional claims management services.

As the insurance landscape evolves, Vector recognizes the need for strategic leadership to ensure it continues to meet and exceed client expectations. "In today's insurance space, the market is evolving faster than ever," said Brad Stephens, CEO. "A Chief Strategy Officer serves as our navigator."

"Josh has an incredible talent for strategy and vision," Brad continued. "He challenges us to focus on our strengths and continue finding clients that align with our expertise and values. He's a perfect fit for our team at this pivotal time in our growth."

Daniel Jones, COO of Vector Risk Solutions, emphasized the critical role of a CSO in their organization. "Insurance claims are built on relationships," Daniel stated. "A specialist like Josh, who understands how our clients think and can relay that information back to the operations team, is critical to success. His ability to balance foresight with day-to-day operational focus ensures that quality remains at the forefront of everything we do."

Joshua is excited to join the team, stating, "Vector Risk Solutions has built a tremendous reputation over the years as being a dedicated servant to both commercial and residential carriers and policyholders. I am a passionate believer that it is our duty as claims professionals to deliver the utmost care and service to policyholders who suffer a loss, and Vector embodies the same values in every claim it handles." He goes on to say, "As Vector continues to expand their service throughout the marketplace, I am excited to help provide a clear path to growth and ensure we build partnerships with carriers that share our same values of service excellence."

Vector Risk Solutions continues to excel in catastrophe response, daily claims operations, and high-quality claims handling, all backed by advanced technological tools and a commitment to integrity. With Joshua's guidance, the company will accelerate its growth trajectory and strengthen its ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the insurance industry.

Contact Information

Rachel Cruce

marketing@vectorrisksolutions.com

SOURCE: Vector Risk Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.