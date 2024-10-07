Anzeige
07.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
Astreas Selected to Participate in Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Astreas, an AI-powered human performance company, has been selected to participate in Startup Battlefield 200, the prestigious startup competition at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024. Astreas is one of 200 startups selected from a review of thousands of applicants to pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors.

Astreas

Astreas

Astreas will compete in the AI, healthtech, and space exploration categories. "Being recognized as one of the top 200 startups at TechCrunch Disrupt validates Astreas' cutting-edge solutions for augmenting human performance," said Shaheen Reza, Founder and CEO of Astreas. "This opportunity allows us to showcase how Astreas is disrupting the multi-billion-dollar market of personalized nutrition and human performance, empowering individuals to optimize their health and well-being. We are excited to share our vision with the global innovation startup ecosystem at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco."

TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 will be held from Monday, Oct. 28, to Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Moscone West in San Francisco. The event is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what's top-of-mind for the tech industry's key innovators-and this year will be no different. Past companies launched at Disrupt include Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer, and more.

About Astreas

Astreas is an AI-powered human performance company, originally created for astronauts, now optimizing personalized nutrition for the elite performer in all of us. Astreas tackles the challenge so many of us face in our daily lives: How do we maximize physical performance and boost mental clarity while taking a moment for ourselves without sacrificing productivity? Astreas' AI Precision Nutrition platform integrates fitness and health data from wearables to match human factors with personalized wellness needs. To deliver this functional nutrition, Astreas Spheres were developed in the form of luxurious chocolate truffles, enriched with adaptogens and nootropics to provide performance paired with pleasure for high achievers. Founded in 2019 and backed by private investors, Astreas is at the forefront of AI-driven Human Performance Optimization.

About TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world's leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what's top of mind for the tech industry's key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.

Contact Information

Shahreen Reza
CEO and Founder at Astreas
sreza@astreas.space
+1 650 646 8396

Natacha Rousseau
Director of Communication and Media at Astreas
nrousseau@astreas.space
(323) 352-6417

Ankit Mishra
Head of Growth
amishra@astreas.space
+1 438 933 0637

SOURCE: Astreas

View the original press release on newswire.com.

