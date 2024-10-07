Memfault's Enhanced Partner Program Supports IoT Development with Advanced Observability Tools

Initiative reinforces Memfault's commitment to being the preferred partner for device and IoT reliability

Memfault , provider of the first embedded device observability platform, is proud to unveil its expanded Partner Program. The updated partner ecosystem now offers a tiered program that includes expanded financial incentives and strategic enablement support to empower semiconductor companies, design & integration firms, and internet of things (IoT) technology partners to integrate Memfault's advanced technology into connected devices. In turn, partners and their customers are able to build and support IoT solutions with faster and deeper insights.

Device observability is a critical component for IoT development, but without the right technology in place, it can be challenging to achieve. Memfault's purpose-built solution provides plug-and-play visibility into real-world product performance and usage, along with the ability to quickly streamline the debugging process, ensuring that IoT devices consistently meet expectations and deliver on their promises.

"Nordic has partnered with Memfault to enable our customers to gather valuable insights and meet customer expectations through the power of IoT observability," said Kjetil Holstad, Executive Vice President Strategy and Product Management at Nordic. "In the past, only a handful of companies had the resources to develop this capability in-house. Now, every Nordic Semiconductor customer can leverage Memfault's platform, significantly reducing issue detection and resolution time from days to minutes."

Memfault's Partner Program provides access to:

Industry Leading Technology: Memfault provides a turnkey, robust, and cost-effective IoT observability solution. By delivering projects faster and within budget - all without sacrificing quality, clients can accelerate time to market. This approach allows for budget reallocation and enables the creation of a profitable, recurring revenue stream through a sustainable maintenance offering.

Marketing Opportunities and Financial Incentives : Partners can benefit from a financial incentive, as well as have the opportunity to participate in joint marketing opportunities, such as case studies, in-market events, virtual panels, and more, to further amplify their brand.

Dedicated Enablement: A specialized training program ensures a comprehensive understanding of how to best leverage Memfault's offerings. Partners will also gain insights into SDK integration and system configuration best practices, and dedicated support for go-to-market and engineering teams.

"Here at Indesign, we are 'Default Memfault,' meaning we've integrated Memfault into our development process from the start. Our ultimate goal is to deliver high-quality designs to our clients, and Memfault plays a key role in helping us achieve that. We're proud of our partnership with Memfault and look forward to continuing our work together," said Luke Johnston, Director of Business Development at Indesign.

By joining the enhanced Memfault Partner Program, companies also gain access to a vibrant partner ecosystem. The network spans diverse technologies across the IoT development space, providing endless opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth.

"Our partners play a crucial role in Memfault's success, and we are committed to supporting them in their mission to build and manage better and more reliable IoT products. Our platform empowers partners and their customers to effortlessly analyze crash and error data, monitor fleet health, and deploy OTA updates-all in one place, " said François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault. "By delivering powerful tools, dedicated support, and compelling incentives, we continue to solidify our position as the leading choice for device and IoT observability."

For more information about Memfault's Partner Program and how it can benefit your business, visit https://memfault.com/partners/ .

About Memfault

Memfault is a leading embedded device observability platform that empowers teams to build better IoT products, faster. Its off-the-shelf solution is specifically designed for bandwidth-constrained devices, offering device performance and product analytics, debugging, and over-the-air capabilities. Trusted by leading brands such as Bose, Lyft, Logitech, Panasonic, and Augury, Memfault improves the reliability of devices across consumer electronics and mission-critical industries such as access control, point of sale, energy, and healthcare. To learn more, visit memfault.com.

