RIGID Announces New Chief Financial Officer and President of Civil Construction

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / RIGID, a leading provider of heavy civil and marine construction services, is excited to announce two key additions to its leadership team. Dallas C. Griffin, CFA, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Bart Cook has been named President of Civil Construction. These appointments are part of RIGID's ongoing commitment to scaling operations and delivering exceptional service in the civil and marine construction industries.

In addition, RIGID announces that Mickey Suire is no longer serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Dallas C. Griffin, CFA, Appointed CFO

Dallas Griffin joins RIGID as CFO, bringing extensive experience in financial leadership and strategic planning. Griffin's background in managing financial operations, advising on large-scale transactions, and fostering organizational development makes him a crucial part of RIGID's agenda.

Before joining RIGID, Griffin served as Managing Director at Piper Sandler, where he spent over a decade advising companies on strategic transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and financial strategy across various sectors, including oil and gas, infrastructure, and energy. His ability to lead complex financial initiatives and drive operational efficiency aligns perfectly with RIGID's objectives as the company expands its operations and takes on larger, more sophisticated projects.

"Dallas Griffin's expertise in financial strategy and operations will support RIGID's continued expansion," said Steve Means, CEO of RIGID. "On the heels of the recent successful acquisition of Patriot Industries, Dallas joining RIGID aligns seamlessly with our growth strategy. His leadership and experience in managing financial complexities across industries will enable us to grow responsibly while maintaining the highest financial performance and operational excellence standards."

Bart Cook, President of Civil Construction

Bart Cook is a Louisiana Professional Engineer with extensive experience in heavy civil, marine, and mechanical construction. He has managed large-scale construction projects totaling over $1.2 billion, focusing on coastal restoration, levee construction, disaster recovery, and various site development activities.

As President of Civil Construction, Cook will leverage his expertise in managing intricate projects within the heavy construction sector to advance RIGID's strategic initiatives. His comprehensive background includes developing and managing substantial project budgets, ensuring stringent quality assurance, optimizing scheduling, and delivering robust construction management support across various projects.

Cook's extensive experience overseeing large-scale construction projects has given him valuable insights into managing complex operations. His ability to coordinate diverse teams and navigate intricate processes will be instrumental as RIGID continues to enhance its capabilities and service offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bart to the RIGID team," said Steve Means, CEO of RIGID. His extensive experience managing significant civil projects and dedication to delivering quality results will be essential as we enhance our service offerings and pursue new expansion opportunities."

Dallas Griffin and Bart Cook will play significant roles in guiding RIGID's strategic direction. They will ensure that the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on expansion opportunities and strengthen its leadership in the industry.

