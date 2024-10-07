Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
07.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
D'Arte Designs Presents the Expressive Progressive Collection, an Online Store Launch

Celebrating progressive values with items specifically designed for Feminist, LGBTQ+ and Pacifist issues.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Denise R. Duarte, artist and activist, is launching The Expressive Progressive Collection, an online store under D'Arte Designs, celebrating progressive values with items specifically designed for Feminist, LGBTQ+ and Pacifist issues.

D'Arte Designs Logo

D'Arte Designs Logo
Logo for D'Arte Designs



The Expressive Progressive Collection focuses on amplifying voices and creative expression with custom and personalizable merchandise and gifts.

The Expressive Progressive Collection was born out of desire to continue the quest of creating a society based on respect, acceptance, love and dignity in a time where progressive values are under attack. The goal is to provide quality home furnishings and apparel that celebrate humanity and provide opportunities for people to express their progressive values. Many items are created to be personalized and others can be personalized for a small additional fee. Merchandise includes everything from t-shirts, aprons, pet products to shower curtains. All designs are by Denise R. Duarte. Additional items are designed and added regularly. Each item is created for each customer on demand using her production partner, Printify.

The Expressive Progressive Collection will offer a 25% storewide sale from Monday, October 7 - Sunday, October 13, 2024. Shipping is included in all pricing. Sales are limited to the United States.

"I believe we can change the world with love and acceptance, especially now. We can break down barriers with understanding, compassion, empathy and dignity. Each person is unique and that is what makes humanity so beautiful. This store is proudly committed to progressive values and creating opportunities for expressing these values." Denise R. Duarte.

D'Arte Designs is your source for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer LGBTQ+, Feminist & Pacifist gifts. Shop and sign up for the newsletter and receive discount coupons for future purchases at https://www.dartedesigns.com/.

Additional Information: Denise R. Duarte is a multi-disciplinary and socially engaged artist and graphic designer. During Denise's 18-year corporate career in the insurance and financial services field, she experienced and witnessed the negative impact of discrimination and injustice as an employee and as a manager. This has fueled her quest for equality for all people. To find out more about Denise's art, visit https://www.deniserduarte.com.

Contact Information

Denise Duarte
Managing Member
denise@dartedesigns.com
725-900-2460

SOURCE: D'Arte Designs

