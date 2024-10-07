Koh Samui, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - DOPE has officially launched its Exotic Cannabis Dispensary in Koh Samui, Thailand, one of the country's most famous islands for tourism, marking a significant step in the brand's international expansion and highlighting the growing acceptance of cannabis in Southeast Asia.





USA Cannabis Brand DOPE Launches Cannabis Dispensary in Thailand, Expanding International Presence



DOPE is recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality cannabis products via its website. The brand operates a robust online dispensary platform, featuring a dedicated subdomain with a fully functional webshop where customers 21+ can legally purchase real cannabis products which are delivered by USPS, unless the recipient lives in one of the following states (AR, HI, ID, KS, LA, OK, OR, RI, UT, VT). This webshop allows consumers to safely access premium cannabis from the comfort of their homes, creating a streamlined and user-friendly experience.

What sets DOPE apart is its innovative approach to customer engagement. As part of its launch in Thailand, DOPE will match every dollar spent on cannabis products with an equal amount in clothing credits through its exclusive app, available on the App Store and Google Play. This unique offer bridges the gap between cannabis and lifestyle, offering customers the opportunity to benefit from both the brand's high-quality cannabis and its clothing line, all while deepening customer loyalty and engagement. The clothing is released in limited quantities to create a value to the brand's loyal followers.

DOPE's dispensary launch in Thailand comes at a pivotal time, as the country continues to ease cannabis regulations and attract global brands to its growing market. With this move, DOPE reaffirms its commitment to expanding cannabis culture and providing premium products to consumers worldwide.

For more information, visit DOPE's Cannabis webshop or download the app from their merch app from App Store or Google Play, or if planning to visit Thailand, view directions to the DOPE Exotic Cannabis Dispensary here.

