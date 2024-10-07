Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Stagwell Inc.: Forsman & Bodenfors Hires James Denton-Clark as Global CEO

Former CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi Joins Stagwell's (STGW) Forsman & Bodenfors Collective

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsman & Bodenfors, a global creative collective within the Stagwell (STGW) network, has welcomed James Denton-Clark as Global CEO.

Forsman & Bodenfors welcomes James Denton-Clark as Global CEO.

He will work alongside Forsman & Bodenfors leadership teams to oversee the agency's continued global growth across eight offices, in six countries. Denton-Clark joins Forsman & Bodenfors from Saatchi & Saatchi, where he served as CEO.

With over 25 years of experience in the advertising and creative industries, Denton-Clark was a partner and latterly CEO at Karmarama, part of the team that sold the agency to Accenture in 2016. Denton-Clark also led transformational marketing for brands and topline growth across the newly merged Accenture Song. Prior to this, Denton-Clark held roles at BMB, BMP DDB and Bates Dorland.

"It's epic to be joining the collective at Forsman & Bodenfors" said Denton-Clark. "Their early commitment to culture first work within a culture first company has led to them becoming one of the most awarded and transformative agencies in the world. I can't wait to help the team take it to the next level".

Throughout his career, Denton-Clark has a history of growth and built-up agencies to become agency of the year and regular winners of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work. While leading Saatchi & Saatchi, he helped the agency grow to be the U.K.'s largest agency by billings.

"Denton-Clark brings a track record of transformation and growth for his clients and agencies alike," said James Townsend, CEO, Stagwell EMEA and Global CEO, Stagwell Brand Performance Network. "I look forward to welcoming him and seeing him take Forsman & Bodenfors, a key brand in our impressive creative portfolio at Stagwell, to the next phase of global growth. James will also join the EMEA executive group as we strategically deploy Stagwell's connected solutions across the region, amplifying our impact and driving innovation."

About Forsman & Bodenfors

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective transforming our clients' businesses with ideas that change things. We work with some of the world's most human brands including Volvo, Mandarin Oriental, SK-II, Google, Goldman Sachs, Polestar, Diageo, P&G, Crocs, LG, General Mills and H&M. Forsman & Bodenfors is one of the most globally awarded agencies across creativity and innovation, with key accolades including Cannes

Lions: Top 3 Independent Agency of the Decade; Contagious Pioneers; Fast Company: Most Innovative Companies; Digiday: Most Collaborative Culture. Forsman and Bodenfors is also the first and only global creative agency to receive both the global 3% Certification, and global certification from Fair Pay Workplace. We have people across eight offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, London, Dublin, New York, Singapore, Shanghai and Toronto.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

CONTACT:
Madison Wick
pr@stagwellglobal.com

Forsman & Bodenfors

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523876/James_Denton_Clark____Stagwell.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373904/Forsman_Bodenfors_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forsman--bodenfors-hires-james-denton-clark-as-global-ceo-302268346.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
