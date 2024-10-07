Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 15:18 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EICMA 2024: THE RECORD-BREAKING EDITION INAUGURATES IN A MONTH

The International Exhibition of two-wheelers is preparing to celebrate its 110 years of history with the return of all manufacturers: from November 7 to 10 at Fiera Milano-Rho

MILAN, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EICMA 2024 heats up the engines. In fact, we are exactly one month to go till the opening to the public of Edition number 81 of the International Exhibition of two-wheelers, the one that will celebrate 110 years of history of the most important exhibition event in the world for the reference industry and enthusiasts. Two days, Nov. 5 and 6, dedicated to the press and industry professionals, the b2b side of the Milanese kermesse, and then from Thursday 7 to Sunday the big embrace of the public, who inside and outside the pavilions of Fiera Milano in Rho will find all the news, shows, riders, excitement and entertainment offered by EICMA.

EICMA - Leaving our mark for 110 years: 7th - 10th November 2024, Milan Rho-Fiera

The 2024 edition will be presented to the press on Monday, October 14, in Milan, but the prerequisites for its success already lie in the numbers and attendance among exhibitors. Record-breaking is the number of square meters occupied-even comparing it to pre-Covid years-and, with the return of brands such as BMW and Harley-Davidson, along with the confirmations of historical and newer brands, the participation of the manufacturers is also almost complete and record-breaking. Not to mention, finally, the large organizational investment to relaunch the schedule of shows and the adrenaline, exhibition and racing content offered by the MotoLive outdoor area. EICMA is therefore ready to leave its mark again, as in the claim "Eicma. We have been leaving our mark for 110 years," chosen to promote this 2024 edition.

The admission tickets and all preliminary information about the exhibition are already available on the event's website www.eicma.it.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524421/EICMA_1.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524422/EICMA_2.jpg

EICMA - Leaving our mark for 110 years: 7th - 10th November 2024, Milan Rho-Fiera

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eicma-2024-the-record-breaking-edition-inaugurates-in-a-month-302268833.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.