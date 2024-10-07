Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
WKN: A2P2JR | ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VK
Tradegate
07.10.24
15:47 Uhr
313,50 Euro
-3,70
-1,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
313,90315,1016:52
313,70314,9016:52
ACCESSWIRE
07.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AON to Occupy Space at Bannockburn Corporate Center as Sentinel Net Lease Secures Two New Tenants

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Sentinel Net Lease ("Sentinel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful signing of two new leases at Bannockburn Corporate Center further solidifying the property's position as a premier suburban office destination. Located at 3000 Lakeside Drive, Bannockburn Corporate Center offers a campus-like setting with excellent access in one of the most desirable suburbs in the greater Chicago area.

Bannockburn Corporate Center - 3000 Lakeside Drive, Bannockburn, IL

Bannockburn Corporate Center - 3000 Lakeside Drive, Bannockburn, IL



AON, a global professional services firm, will occupy approximately 40,000 square feet of the former Donlen space that was vacated in August, with plans to move in by December 2024. Additionally, Baxter Woodman, a leading engineering firm, has signed a lease for 4,768 square feet and is expected to occupy by the end of the year.

The new leases highlight the growing appeal of suburban office properties for companies seeking flexibility and modern amenities in suburban settings. With convenient access to transportation, ample parking, and a range of nearby amenities, Bannockburn Corporate Center, offers tenants a blend of accessibility, abundant space, and cost-efficiency, which has become increasingly attractive as businesses rethink their office strategies in a post-pandemic market.

"We are thrilled to welcome both AON and Baxter Woodman to Bannockburn Corporate Center," said Dennis Cisterna III, Chief Investment Officer of Sentinel Net Lease. "These new leases are a testament to the strong momentum the property has gained. Their decision to move to our property underscores the appeal of suburban office locations for leading companies seeking flexibility and enhanced amenities without compromising on proximity to major urban centers."

Sentinel Net Lease continues to position Bannockburn Corporate Center as a prime option for companies looking to meet the needs of an evolving workforce, offering the convenience of suburban locations alongside modern facilities and attractive leasing opportunities. Chris Cummins, Managing Director for JLL, represented the Landlord on both transactions.

Contact Information

Laura Nguyen
Vice President of Investor Relations
laura@sentinelnetlease.com
757-574-3384

SOURCE: Sentinel Net Lease

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
