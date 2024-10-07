KeyBank: Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar - She Means Business: Tips for Growth and Resilience

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / KeyBank's Key4Women will present "She Means Business: Tips for Growth and Resilience" a free, one-hour virtual event on Friday, October 18th at 12:00 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PST.

Key4Women's National Director and Head of Community Bank, Rachael Sampson, will host a panel discussion featuring accomplished female leaders and entrepreneurs who will share their personal journeys, the challenges they've faced, and the specific strategies they've employed to achieve success.

In this webinar, participants learn how to:

Tips on how to transition out of your corporate job and into entrepreneurship.

When and how to say no when it doesn't serve you or your business.

How to leverage technology for business expansion and resiliency.

Panelists include:

Ginger Siegel- North American Small Business Lead at Mastercard

Brenda Abdilla- Author, Coach, Speaker

Amy Peterson- Co-Founder and CEO of Rebel Nell

"This is the webinar we all need regardless of our line of business or what we do in our everyday lives," said Sampson. "The tips we will take away from this conversation with these three amazing women are ones we can put into action right away. Attendees will see the value of this webinar as it will resonate with them all.

For more information, contact key4women@keybank.com or register online by October 17th here.

About Key4Women

Key4Women started in 2005 as a campaign to lend $1 billion to qualified women-owned businesses within three years. The program achieved that in two years and has now generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses. Membership in Key4Women is free. In addition to helping women business leaders and owners tap into capital to build and grow their businesses, Key4Women members gain valuable access to a team of local Certified Key4Wome Advisors who advocate, connect and empower women on their journey to financial wellness. For more information, visit key.com/key4women.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

###





