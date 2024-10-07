Anzeige
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
07.10.24
16:53 Uhr
59,54 Euro
+3,26
+5,79 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,2859,8816:55
0,0000,00016:55
Dow Jones News
07.10.2024 15:58 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted A/S: Major shareholder notification

DJ Major shareholder notification 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Major shareholder notification 
07-Oct-2024 / 15:25 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7.10.2024 15:25:07 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Major shareholder announcements 
Ørsted A/S (Ørsted) hereby announces, in accordance with section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act 
that Equinor ASA (Equinor) has today notified Ørsted that on 7 October 2024 Equinor increased its shareholding in 
Ørsted to above 5 % and that following this increase Equinor owns 41,197,344 shares in Ørsted corresponding to 9.8 % of 
the voting rights and share capital in Ørsted. 
The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's previous financial guidance for the financial 
year 2024. 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . CA ENG.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  351409 
EQS News ID:  2003507 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2003507&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2024 09:25 ET (13:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
