Rich's: Rich Products Unveils Interactive A.I. Experience and Foodservice Innovations at the 2024 NACS Show

Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich's) will showcase an interactive artificial intelligence (AI) experience, along with new products for convenience store operators, at the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas, from October 8-10. Attendees are invited to visit Rich's booth (C5327) to create their own personalized milkshake and pizza recipes using advanced AI technology, as well as sample new product innovations, including f'real Energy Freeze (which just launched this week), Funfetti® Cake Parfait, Fully Topped Flatbreads, and more.

"At Rich's, we're always looking for innovative ways to help our customers stay ahead of the curve," said Megan Grinstead, vice president of Customer Marketing & Strategy, Rich Products. "In today's increasingly dynamic marketplace, we know c-store consumers are looking for convenience, value, and variety. Not only do we offer a broad portfolio of products that deliver on these consumer needs, but we're bringing market insights, innovative solutions and inspiration to help c-stores gain a competitive edge."

Customizable AI Shakes

Rich's will feature a unique AI Experience enabling NACS Show attendees to create their own custom pizza recipe or personalized f'real milkshake. Here's how it works:

The user enters prompts (in a quiz format) on a tablet.

AI will generate an ingredient list that the user can tweak based on individual preferences.

Once the ideal recipe appears, the program will generate an image and description.

In the made-to-order section of Rich's booth, the user will then submit their AI-generated recipe to Rich's on-site team who will blend their frozen treat using a f'real B7 Blender.

Rich's AI Experience showcases the consistency of the f'real B7 blender, which enables c-stores to create memorable shakes and smoothies behind the counter, including seasonal limited time offers (LTOs) and share-worthy concoctions. The blender gives c-stores the capability to create almost unlimited recipes using a f'real shake base.

New Product Showcase

f'real Energy Freeze is a new frozen energy beverage that empowers Gen Z and Millennials to stay vibrant and energized. Available in two flavors - Blue Raspberry and Strawberry Watermelon - the f'real signature blend-it-yourself format provides a refreshing, hydrating twist on the grab-and-go pick me up. Powered by 100mg of caffeine from green coffee extract for a burst of energy, each Energy Freeze blends vibrant flavors with a coconut water base that quenches thirst. The f'real turnkey, self-serve program enables c-stores to offer delicious, refreshing shakes and smoothies without adding much labor. With the touch of a button, consumers blend their own 12-ounce frozen treat in about a minute.

Funfetti ® Cake Parfait is a decadent option that meets the increasing demand for grab-and-go desserts in c-stores. Featuring layers of white cake loaded with colorful candy bits, icing, and sprinkles, all packaged in a convenient 3.7-ounce cup, this treat is a valuable option for labor-challenged c-stores looking to offer delicious, portable sweets. Rich's snacking solution arrives frozen, fully finished and retail ready. With a 16% increase in unit sales in the in-store bakery vs. prior year (NIQ Latest 52 Weeks Report ending 12/30/23), the Parfait category is seeing rapid growth.

Fully Topped Flatbreads are an ideal pizza solution for c-stores looking to attract customers seeking a quick, easy, and delicious lunch, dinner, or snack. The 12"x 5" rustic oval crust achieves an ultra-crisp, crunchy bite, with light grill marks on the bottom that add to its premium appearance. Perfect for a hot slice program, sold in the deli bunker, or as a take-and-bake option, Rich's Fully Topped Flatbread goes from freezer-to-oven or refrigerator-to-oven for a quick and easy meal solution. Rich's offers the retail-ready, shrink-wrapped flatbread in three varieties: Buffalo Chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, diced chicken, green onions, and a spicy Buffalo style sauce; Pepperoni paired with mozzarella cheese and a savory pizza sauce; Meat Trio topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef crumbles, and a savory pizza sauce.



Broad Portfolio of Innovations

NACS Show attendees can experience Rich's wide variety of delicious, sweet and savory innovations - from cookies and donuts to pizza, shakes, and whipped toppings. Items on display include four products introduced earlier this year:

New Our Specialty Treat Shop Turtle Cheesecake Mousse Parfait features a cheesecake mousse on a bed of chocolate crumbs, topped with a layer of caramel and sprinkled with chocolate chips and pecans - all packaged in a convenient 5.75-ounce cup, creating an indulgent, grab-and-go item.

New Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites and other delicacies in the Fully Finished Donut Portfolio. These are ideal for labor-challenged c-stores who want to offer donuts that are easy to thaw and serve.

New Italian Pinsa and three parbaked crusts in Rich's new Authentic Italian portfolio, all with roots tied to Italy and with freezer-to-oven simplicity. The Roman-style Pinsa is available in two sizes and made with a unique dough fermentation process that produces a rustic, fragrant crust that is crispy on the outside and tender inside.

New f'real Choco-Choco Chip Oak Milk Shake is a delicious frozen beverage for those seeking plant-based options. Crafted with the smoothest oat milk, this shake delivers a rich chocolate shake base, combined with the satisfying crunch of chocolate chips.

Rich's pizza crust solutions across every category - from dough to parbaked, gluten-free, and plant-based - served with a variety of creative toppings.

Cookies - including premium Christie Cookie Co. brand - in a wide variety of flavors and formats to meet every c-store's need, from cookie dough to fully baked, individually wrapped, and retail-ready packs.

Toppings for drinks and desserts, including the self-serve mytop Whipped Topping suitable for c-store coffee bars, and On Top ® Oat Milk Soft Whip Pourable Topping, the industry's first plant-based cold foam that adds a mouthwatering visual appeal to hot and cold beverages.

Grab-and-go desserts, including Our Specialty Treat Shop Tres Leches Style Cake Cups and Mousse Parfait Cups in a variety of decadent flavors.

Rich Products is a leader in the foodservice industry, with operations spanning the globe in a variety of channels, from c-stores to restaurants, healthcare, primary schools, and universities. This diverse background combined with flexible manufacturing capabilities and an in-house team of culinarians certified by the Culinary Institute of America give Rich's a unique perspective to devise foodservice solutions for c-stores.

C-store operators can learn more by visiting RichsConvenience.com.

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible.

