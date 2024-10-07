Sterling Urgent Care Opens Sixth Location in the Treasure Valley, Expanding Affordable Healthcare Access

Sterling Urgent Care opens its 6th location in the Treasure Valley, giving people in Boise a better choice for healthcare needs.

MERIDIAN, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Sterling Urgent Care is proud to announce the grand opening of its sixth location in the Treasure Valley, conveniently located at 1693 S Meridian Rd, St. 110, Meridian, ID 83642. This new clinic represents Sterling's ongoing commitment to providing affordable, accessible healthcare for all residents in the region.

Meridian

Sterling Urgent Care has built a healthcare system designed to give everyone immediate access to a provider without the need for appointments. Our walk-in clinics are open to serve the community with comprehensive healthcare options at prices that fit any budget. We proudly cover 96% of all healthcare claims, ensuring that our patients receive the care they need when they need it most.

In addition to our urgent care services, Sterling Urgent Care offers a wide range of in-house services, including a pharmacy, lab testing, and X-rays-all under one roof for maximum convenience. We also provide specialized healthcare solutions such as weight loss management, men's and women's health services, IV infusions, and more.

Our membership program is designed to offer unbeatable value, starting at just $60 per month for individuals, $120 per month for families (up to four members), and a special $150 student membership for 16 weeks. These memberships allow patients to receive regular care without the burden of high out-of-pocket expenses. Whether you have insurance or not, Sterling Urgent Care can be your personal care provider. We proudly accept all insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in the Treasure Valley and bring our affordable, patient-centered healthcare to even more people," said Scott Brown, CEO of Sterling Urgent Care. "Our mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone, and we're thrilled to continue that mission with the opening of our newest clinic in Meridian."

Sterling Urgent Care is a trusted name in healthcare, and we've been voted the best urgent care in Idaho for our exceptional service and commitment to patient care. We invite you to join us and experience firsthand the difference Sterling Urgent Care can make for you and your family.

About Sterling Urgent Care:

Sterling Urgent Care operates 21 clinics across Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming, providing affordable, accessible healthcare services with a focus on patient well-being. Our clinics are designed to meet the healthcare needs of individuals and businesses, with a range of services including urgent care, primary care, and occupational medicine.

Contact:

Dan Kenning

Sterling Urgent Care

Phone:435-557-9898

Email: dkenning@sterlingm.net

Website: www.sterlingurgentcare.com

Contact Information

Dan Kenning

Director of Marketing

dkenning@sterlingm.net

435-557-9898

SOURCE: Sterling Urgent Care

View the original press release on newswire.com.