Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it participated in the Timber Processing & Energy Expo held September 25 - 27 in the Portland Expo Center. The Expo Center is in Portland, Oregon.

AmeraMex President Brian Hamre commented, "The Timber Process & Energy Expo is held annually and brings together people from the lumber, panel, engineered wood products, wood-based energy and biomass sectors. There were over 110 exhibitors and more that 1,200 attendees from thirty-five states and fifteen countries. A great venue to network with potential customers, equipment manufactures and see offerings from the competition."





Taylor X-300S



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/225754_08a503a89441891a_001full.jpg

AmeraMex's exhibition booth featured the Taylor Machine Works X-300S Lumber Lift for use in sawmills. The Taylor X-300S is capable of handling long duty cycles and has a lift capacity of 30,000-lbs. Taylor 24-inch Load Center Pneumatic Tire lift trucks are engineered to meet the needs of the Wood and Lumber industries in addition to the Steel, Aluminum, Concrete, Precast, Breakbulk, Intermodal, Ports, Rail and Stevedoring industries.

According to AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre, "Taylor Machine Works equipment is well known in the industry and our representatives were kept busy answering questions regarding the X-300S which retails for approximately $290,000. While we met with numerous potential new customers, it was nice to spend time with some of our oldest sawmill customers. Based on the interest in the X-300S, I expect we will have our first order later this month," added Hamre.

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the Firstgreen Industries' electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc.