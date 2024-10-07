Tickets Available on Presale October 9 at 10AM Local Time

Today one of the biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura, announced the 2025 dates of his global stand-up comedy tour Tom Segura: Come Together. Segura's highly anticipated new hour of comedy kicked off last year in Honolulu, HI and has been selling out with stops across Asia and North America. Over 40 dates have been added throughout North America and Europe including the OVO Arena Wembley on March 20th and Madison Square Garden on March 29th. Segura will be stopping in his hometown of Austin, TX at the Moody Center on February 22nd. His previous world tour, I'm Coming Everywhere, sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting Wednesday, October 9 at 10AM local time using Artist Presale Code: TOMMY. The general on sale will be Friday, October 11 at 10AM local time. Ticket information can be found at TOMSEGURA.COM/TOUR.

"This is the most fun I've had on tour and I'm excited to continue touring this hour of material to a bunch of great cities across the globe. If my Instagram algorithm is any indication of the state of humanity this very well might be the last tour anyone can see on earth. Can't wait!" Tom Segura

Ticket buyers in a select number of cities will have the option to purchase a Platinum charity ticket. Segura will donate a portion of the proceeds from these Platinum ticket sales to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. For more information about World Central Kitchen please visit: https://wck.org/. The Event Organizer has priced these tickets according to their market value. Availability and pricing are subject to change.

"We are so grateful for this incredible support-it's efforts like this that make World Central Kitchen's work possible. Whether we're responding to a hurricane, wildfire, or humanitarian crisis, we are grateful to be fueled by people who share in our belief that a hot meal is so much more than just food…it's hope and a sign that you aren't alone. Gracias, Tom!" Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen

TOM SEGURA: COME TOGETHER TOUR DATES

*2025 Shows Just Announced

Friday, November 8, 2024 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino

Friday, November 29, 2024 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Saturday, December 7, 2024 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center

Friday, January 10, 2025 Richmond, VA Altria Theater Early Show

Friday, January 10, 2025 Richmond, VA Altria Theater Late Show

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Norfolk, VA Scope Arena

Friday, January 17, 2025 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace*

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center*

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino*

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Highland, CA Yaamava' Theater*

Friday, January 24, 2025 San Francisco, CA Chase Center*

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort Grand Theatre*

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Athens, GA Akins Ford Arena*

Friday, January 31, 2025 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena*

Saturday, February 1, 2025 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum*

Friday, February 14, 2025 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Washington, DC The Anthem*

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Tulsa, OK Osage Casino Skyline Event Center*

Friday, February 21, 2025 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater*

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Austin, TX Moody Center

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Evansville, IN Ford Center*

Friday, February 28, 2025 Fishers, IN Fishers Event Center*

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Chicago, IL United Center

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Dublin, IE 3Arena*

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Belfast, UK Waterfront Hall*

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Manchester, UK AO Arena*

Thursday, March 20, 2025 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley*

Friday, March 21, 2025 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro*

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena*

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Cardiff, UK Utilita Arena Cardiff*

Saturday, March 29, 2025 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday, April 4, 2025 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center*

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Houston, TX NRG Arena*

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Fargo, ND Scheels Arena*

Friday, April 18, 2025 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center*

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center*

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Anchorage, AK Sullivan Arena*

Friday, April 25, 2025 Tacoma, WA EQC Event Center*

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center*

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena at MetraPark*

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena*

Friday, May 16, 2025 St Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Saturday, May 17, 2025 St Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Thursday, May 22, 2025 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center*

Friday, May 23, 2025 Albany, NY Palace Theatre*

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort Casino*

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Rochester, NY Kodak Center*

ABOUT TOM SEGURA:

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently toured the world with over 300 shows on his I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour. He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. Segura is currently in production on his upcoming dark comedy series for Netflix. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I'd Like to Play Alone, Please to wide praise with Forbes calling it "laugh out loud funny." Paste Magazine described him as, "...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground."

Your Mom's House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom's House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more podcasts that draw millions of listeners each week. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX Film Countdown opposite Elizabeth Lail, Instant Family opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura's television credits include: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on IG, @tomsegura on Twitter). When he isn't performing on stage or recording a podcast he's watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.

