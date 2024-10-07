Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
rSIM launches in North America at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2024

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- rSIM, the world's first truly resilient and intelligent SIM card, is set to introduce its Always On, Dual Core solution at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas this week (8th - 10th October). After its successful collaboration with Vodafone Business IoT at IoT Tech Expo in Amsterdam last week, rSIM is entering the North American market with a mission to transform IoT connectivity through enhanced network resilience and reliability.

rSIM launches in North America at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2024

At MWC Las Vegas, rSIM will demonstrate its patented technology, which autonomously monitors network conditions and seamlessly switches between mobile operators when disruptions occur, ensuring maximum uptime for IoT applications. By embedding intelligence within the SIM card itself, rSIM offers a significant leap forward in connectivity solutions for Mobile Operator and IoT devices alike.

Richard Cunliffe, Director at rSIM, stated: "Our expansion into North America marks a significant milestone for rSIM. We've seen the impact our technology can have on IoT deployments in Europe, and we're excited to bring that same innovation and reliability to North America."

MWC Las Vegas provides a strategic platform for rSIM to connect with Mobile Operators, solution providers and device manufacturers who are looking for solutions to increase network resilience. The rSIM technology is particularly well-suited for sectors requiring Always On, real-time connectivity, where downtime is simply not an option.

"We look forward to engaging with partners from the US, Canada, and Mexico, and demonstrating how rSIM can drive better performance and reliability across their IoT ecosystems." added Cristina Barlow, Head of Strategic Partnerships, North America at rSIM.

Visitors to MWC Las Vegas can find rSIM at the GSMA Pavilion, where the team will share successful use cases and discuss how rSIM is helping companies meet evolving standards while pushing the boundaries of IoT connectivity innovation.

For more information about rSIM and its participation at MWC Las Vegas, visit rsim.com or contact the rSIM team.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523426/rSIM_Mobile_World_Congress_Las_Vegas_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rsim-launches-in-north-america-at-mobile-world-congress-las-vegas-2024-302267763.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
