Montag, 07.10.2024
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
SeeTrue's AI Screening Software Demonstrated at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate's (S&T) Transportation Security Laboratory (TSL) demonstrated SeeTrue's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology in coordination with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Innovation Task Force (ITF) at the Innovation Checkpoint in Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas. SeeTrue's innovative AI-based solution was used as part of the passenger-accessible property screening process in a field operational assessment.

In May 2023, SeeTrue's solution was selected for a comprehensive evaluation under a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with DHS S&T's TSL. Following successful laboratory evaluations and testing, SeeTrue's automated, AI-based screening solution was selected for demonstration at an airport checkpoint for further evaluation in an operational setting.

The solution integrates with a Computed Tomography (CT) scanner to automatically detect prohibited items. The aim is to improve operational efficiency and security effectiveness for TSA passenger-accessible property screening operations while improving the passenger experience.

"We are excited to work with DHS S&T and TSA to bring open architecture and artificial intelligence into a live demonstration on our journey to make screening fast and secure," said Assaf Frenkel, SeeTrue's Co-Founder and CEO. "We are grateful to DHS S&T's TSL and TSA ITF for making this a reality."

About TSA
The Transportation Security Administration was created to strengthen the security of the nation's transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA uses an intelligence-based approach and works closely with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities to set the standard for excellence in transportation security. For more information about TSA, please visit our website at tsa.gov.

About DHS TSL
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Transportation Security Laboratory (TSL) is a Department of Homeland Security Federal Laboratory located at the William J. Hughes Technical Center, Atlantic City International Airport, New Jersey, and is a part of the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). The core mission is to enhance homeland security by performing research, development and validation of solutions to detect and mitigate the threat of explosives to include improvised explosive devices as well as prohibitive items.

TSL helps protect our nation's civilian air transportation systems. By virtue of its accomplished experts, cutting-edge facilities and partnerships, TSL offers the homeland security community and transportation security partners the ability to advance detection technology from conception to deployment through applied research, test and evaluation, assessment, certification and qualification testing.

For more information about TSL, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/transportation-security-laboratory.

About SeeTrue

SeeTrue is a global leader in Prohibited Items and Threats detection, leveraging its state-of-the-art AI technology for secure, fast, and efficient security screening process. SeeTrue's AI-based automatic threat detection software is implemented around the world on top of X-ray and CT systems at airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities, making security and travel as fast and secure as possible while improving operational efficiency. SeeTrue operates from Tel Aviv, London, New York and Amsterdam.

For additional information, visit: https://www.seetrue.ai/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official LinkedIn channel.

Contact:

Sharon Salzman
Director of Marketing, SeeTrue
sharons@seetrue.ai

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seetrues-ai-screening-software-demonstrated-at-harry-reid-international-airport-302268761.html

