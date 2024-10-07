New Immersive Resources From CHS Foundation and Discovery Education Inspire High School Students to Explore Agriculture Careers

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 /Cooperative Minds - an educational initiative from Discovery Education and the CHS Foundation - presents new, free resources for students in grades 6-12 to explore careers in agriculture and agricultural cooperatives. Cooperative Minds shows students firsthand how collaboration and creativity are combined in agricultural co-ops to nourish communities, overcome challenges, and grow success.

Designed to help students explore the wide variety of careers in the agricultural industry, these new resources include a gamified immersive experience and three career profiles. The immersive learning experience "HARVEST: From Seed to Success" empowers students to step into the role of a farmer and discover what it takes to grow a successful harvest. In the experience, students consult agricultural professionals to analyze a soil sample, select crops and fertilizers, identify the right moment to harvest, and simulate operating a combine to harvest crops. An accompanying educator guide and ready-to-use student activities make it easy for educators to plug and play the resource into any lesson plan.

In addition, Cooperative Minds now offers new career profile videos featuring CHS professionals, including an electrician, a strategic sourcing specialist, and a flour production manager. Through the videos and accompanying resources, students discover the breadth of opportunities available in agriculture.

"The agricultural cooperative business model connects communities and inspires innovation every day. As we celebrate National Co-op Month and National Farmer's Day in October, there's no better moment to inspire and prepare students for a future in agriculture," said Megan Wolle, president of the CHS Foundation. "We are excited to see students dive in and grow into the next generation of agricultural professionals."

Learn more about these new free resources from the Cooperative Minds program at cooperative-minds.com and within Discovery Education Experience.

"Discovery Education proudly partners with the CHS Foundation to inspire student curiosity through real-world career connections," said Beth Meyer, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "With gamified learning, we put students in the driver's seat so they can experience what it's like to work in the agricultural industry, broadening their horizons and career possibilities."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About CHS Foundation

The CHS Foundation is funded by charitable gifts from CHS Inc., a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives. The CHS Foundation is focused on developing ag leaders for life. We are achieving our goals through strategic initiatives including advancing understanding of the ag cooperative business model, cultivating student success through university partnerships, and growing high-impact ag leadership programs. For more information on our programs, visit chsfoundation.org.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

