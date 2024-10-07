Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation (TSXV: SDCU) ("SDCU' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Mr. Fabrício Santos, Senior Geographer, Specialist in Geotechnology, and M.Sc. in Geophysics, to perform the evaluation and organization of geophysical data sets, organize the drillhole database with the correlation of geophysical anomalies from the historical data of Induced Polarization (IP) and Electrical Resistivity (ER) of the Cuatro Hermanos Project1,2,3. "An overall assessment of the geographic and geophysical data produced in the Cuatro Hermanos Project can provide valuable insights that can guide strategic and operational decisions throughout the project cycle", stated Mr. Fabricio Santos, M.Sc. in Geophysics.





Figure 1 shows the geological map and arrangement of the historical data in the project areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5386/225804_4af082c9e4805922_001full.jpg

Qualified Person Statement

The technical contents of this release were approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

References:

ABOUT SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION

Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation is focused on securing, developing and monetizing materials assets and technologies to build shareholder value.

