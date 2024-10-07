Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of Monthly Factsheet as at 30 September 2024
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07
7 October 2024
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
(the 'Company')
Publication of Monthly Factsheet
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
The Company's fact sheet as at 30 September 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website: http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734
© 2024 PR Newswire