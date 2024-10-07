Anzeige
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME

NAV

ISIN

NAV DATE

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

110.73

GG00B90J5Z95

4th October 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 4th October 2024

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 7thOctober 2024


