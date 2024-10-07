The second edition of the Luxembourg Venture Days will gather investors, startups, and innovators in a joint summit on 16 and 17 October 2024 at Luxexpo The Box. The annual event is organised by Luxembourg's innovation agency Luxinnovation and the Luxembourg Private Equity and VC Association (LPEA) under the umbrella of Startup Luxembourg, the country's network to promote its startup ecosystem. This event offers a unique opportunity for investors and startups to convene, exchange, liaise and explore new strategic and investment horizons.

Luxembourg's stands as a pivotal financial hub offering various services that attract leading investors and markets around the world. It also built a robust, stable, diversified and thriving economy and is home to around 550 startups and 15 incubators, accelerators, and innovation hubs.

The country boasts a dynamic network of business angels, with a growing number of locally managed venture capital funds.

Luxembourg's position within a 'Greater Region' (comprising bordering territories of France Germany and Belgium) with 12 million inhabitants, its agility and accessibility, coupled with its business-friendly climate, a pragmatic approach, and an easy access to key decision-makers, makes it a hub, bridge, and springboard for investors and startups in strategic and flourishing domains such as, fintech, space, climate, health, logistics, and mobility. It attracts and invites them to participate in shaping an ecosystem with international reach that inspires innovation and fosters sustainable growth.

The growing number of European unicorns (i.e. startups valued at one billion US dollars or more) shows the progress that the European startup ecosystem has made over the past years. Matchmaking platforms and networks that connect startups and investors are key to maintain and further accelerate this momentum. Luxembourg, as an international business hub and gateway at the heart of Europe, is well positioned to stimulate the interaction between investors and entrepreneurs.

"Luxembourg is a hub, bridge, and springboard for investors and startups to explore opportunities and forge partnerships in strategic domains," says Sasha Baillie, CEO of Luxinnovation. "The Luxembourg Venture Days will bring together several renowned and high-level events under one roof. For startups, it will be an excellent opportunity to pitch in front of a variety of investors. For investors, it will be a place to team up and find new partners and investments. We are proud to join forces with these main actors to develop our new win-win event formula and foster Luxembourg's role as a vibrant ecosystem, home and hub for startups and investors."

"Luxembourg is an important hub for private equity and venture capital investors as it provides an agile and accessible platform for established actors and newcomers who want to keep abreast of developments, explore new avenues, grow their investments, and create added value," adds Stephane Pesch, CEO of LPEA."

Registration and agenda: Luxembourg Venture Days.

The highlights of Luxembourg Venture Days 2024:

Fit 4 Start pitching sessions (16 17 October)

Pitch of 60 pre-selected startups and selection 20 for the next Fit 4 Start edition

(16 17 October) Pitch of 60 pre-selected startups and selection 20 for the next Fit 4 Start edition LPEA annual Insights Conference (17 October)

Full-day programme with panels and an exclusive pitching event

(17 October) Full-day programme with panels and an exclusive pitching event Keynote and masterclasses for investors and startups by US VC Jillian Manus (16 October)

(16 October) Other pitch, demo, networking, and match-making sessions (16 17 October) Tomorrow Street matchmaking breakfast with scale-ups (16 October) Gener8tor Demo Day (17 October) Luxembourg Business Angel Network LBAN) reverse pitch (17 October) Luxembourg Open Innovation Club (LOIC)/ Luxinnovation Reverse Pitch (16 October) 8 pioneering startups to discover (17 October) Lunch with eight Influential startups embodying our ecosystem's potential

(16 17 October) Presentation of the first-ever Dealroom report on EU-backed startups (16 October)

(16 October) Presentation of the report "Titans of Tech" 2024 by European VC GP Bullhound (16 October) Exclusive VC networking dinner (16 October)

Insightful panel discussions (16 17 October) The value and benefits of investing in women-led startups (17 October) Navigating term sheet negotiations with investors (16 October)

(16 17 October) General closing ceremony (17 October) -- -Joint-programme for the large audience with: Keynotes by several leading profiles, including Marjut Falkstedt, CEO of the European Investment Fund Roundtable discussions Announcement of the 20 startups selected for Fit 4 Start #15; followed by a networking cocktail.

(17 October) -- -Joint-programme for the large audience with:

About Luxinnovation: as the national innovation agency, we empower companies to innovate today to be ready for tomorrow. We contribute to the development of the economy as a whole by identifying innovation opportunities and fostering collaborative innovation projects that stimulate the development of a sustainable, competitive and digital economy. Set up as an Economic Interest Group, Luxinnovation is supported by the Ministry of the Economy, the Ministry for Research and Higher Education, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, the Luxembourg Chamber of Skilled Crafts and FEDIL The Voice of Luxembourg's Industrywww.luxinnovation.lu

The Luxembourg Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (LPEA) is the most trusted and relevant representative body of private equity and venture capital practitioners with a presence in Luxembourg. Created in 2010 by a leading group of private equity and venture capital players in Luxembourg, with more than 530 members today, LPEA plays a leading role locally actively promoting PE and VC in Luxembourg. LPEA provides a dynamic and interactive platform which helps investors and advisors to navigate through latest trends in the industry. www.lpea.lu

Startup Luxembourg is the unique brand of Luxembourg's startup ecosystem, aiming at showcasing its players and innovators inside and outside the country. This is a public initiative funded by the Ministry of the Economy and managed by Luxinnovation.

www.startupluxembourg.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241004816914/en/

Contacts:

Jonas Mercier | Startup Luxembourg Coordinator jonas.mercier@luxinnovation.lu T +352 43 62 63-858

Jean-Michel Gaudron | Head of Content Luxinnovation jean-michel.gaudron@luxinnovation.lu T +352 43 62 63-684