Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 703000 | ISIN: DE0007030009 | Ticker-Symbol: RHM
Xetra
07.10.24
16:59 Uhr
503,60 Euro
-16,40
-3,15 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RHEINMETALL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RHEINMETALL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
504,40504,6017:15
504,20504,6017:15
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 17:00 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH: Biometrics for Increased Driving Safety: Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec presents Innovative Technologies at InCabin 2024

- Picture is available at AP -

HAMBURG, Germany and BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec, the joint venture between Germany's leading biometrics provider DERMALOG and the Rheinmetall technology group, is presenting its latest innovations in the field of cabin monitoring and vehicle access at InCabin 2024 in Barcelona from October 8 to 10. For the first time, a demonstrator vehicle combining the advanced systems for passenger and vehicle security will be on display.

The solutions cover a wide range of state-of-the-art technologies to improve driving safety and comfort. The Driver Monitoring System can be used to detect driver fatigue and distractions in real time, for example, caused by using a smartphone. In the event of an incident, the driver is warned immediately, reducing the risk of an accident. This technology makes a significant contribution to driving safety.

Another highlight is Seamless Access, which replaces the traditional car key with facial recognition. This solution offers greater convenience and an additional level of security by preventing unauthorized access to the vehicle.

Airbag Suppression Technology is also being presented live for the first time. Using camera and radar systems, the system detects the position of the front passenger and can prevent the airbag from being triggered in critical situations, such as in the event of an unsafe seating position or when children are in the vehicle. This ensures additional protection inside the vehicle.

At the heart of all Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec solutions is the innovative fusion of camera and radar technologies as well as artificial intelligence for precise monitoring of vehicle occupants. This combination enables even more precise detection of behavioral patterns and thus contributes to greater safety.

Visitors to InCabin 2024 will have the opportunity to experience these pioneering technologies live at Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec's booth 5.

Press contact:
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
info@dermalog.com
www.dermalog.com

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.