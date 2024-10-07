AIQ to Showcase Procurement-as-a-Service at AFP Annual Conference

Company will explain how rebidding and renegotiating enterprise technology contracts increases operating capital and grows enterprise value

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / AIQ (www.aiq.co), a leading technology-enabled cost management and profitability improvement company backed by Copley Equity Partners, announced it will sponsor the 2024 Association for Financial Professionals Annual Conference (AFP 2024). The event takes place October 20-23, 2024, at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. AIQ will be exhibiting at booth 2134, where it will demonstrate its proven methodology of reducing technology expenses through reverse auctions and outsourced procurement services. In twenty years of operations, AIQ's clients have enjoyed an average reduction in their technology expenses of over 44 percent.

"This conference is particularly timely, taking place at the height of planning season for Finance and FP&A professionals, who are actively looking for successful strategies to find capital for funding growth strategies and improve their overall financial performance," said Blake Wetzel, chief executive officer of AIQ. "Finding economic efficiencies in technology budgets is a proven strategy for enterprises to improve the bottom line. Our research shows that businesses are paying 79 percent more for technology than market conditions warrant. Harvesting that capital through reverse auctions using our patented techniques can increase enterprise value, fund projects, or avoid budget cuts and layoffs."

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, AIQ provides end-to-end technology vendor assessment, procurement, and negotiation services to mid-sized and large enterprises around the world. AIQ handles all facets of the procurement process, including vendor identification and vetting, reverse auctions, direct negotiations, finalizing terms and conditions, and delivery of ready-to-execute contracts. Through AIQ's proprietary "procurement-as-a-service" process, clients enjoy supplier savings of 44 percent, on average. AIQ clients typically use the funds harvested from these procurement services to bolster enterprise value and improve their cash positions without having to reduce headcount, slash budgets, or secure external funding.

For more information about AIQ, please visit www.aiq.co.

For more information about the AFP 2024 annual conference, please visit https://conference.afponline.org.

About AIQ:

For over 20 years, the AIQ team has helped clients increase their enterprise value and operating cash by materially reducing IT costs. AIQ is backed by Boston-based private equity firm Copley Equity Partners. AIQ specializes in creating industry-leading savings of technology-centric IT services in over a hundred categories, such as cloud, SaaS, digitization, and big data, through the application of its unique tools, expertise, and business processes. Its patented technology and business process platform ensures maximum savings for clients, while measurably improving quality and service levels from IT suppliers. http://www.aiq.co.

About Copley Equity Partners:

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with growing, lower-middle market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single-family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley's patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to provide each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com.

