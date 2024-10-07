Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
ACCESSWIRE
07.10.2024 17:14 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Navigating the EU Deforestation Regulation's Due Diligence Requirements

Date: October 23, 2024 | Time: 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Complimentary Webinar

Navigating the EU Deforestation Regulation's Due Diligence Requirements

October 23, 2024 | 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT

REGISTER HERE

For global companies exporting goods into the EU, the landmark Regulation on Deforestation-Free Products (EUDR) will kick into high gear on December 30, 2024 when non-SME operators and traders will be required to comply with the regulation by submitting due diligence reports through the EU Information System, which becomes available for report uploads on December 16, 2024.

However, the European Commission's recent proposal includes an extra 12 months of phasing-in time for companies; if approved by the European Parliament and Council, it would make the law applicable on 30 December 2025 for large companies and 30 June 2026 for micro- and small enterprises.

Regardless of a potential change in timeline, it's important for companies to pull their data together in the appropriate reporting framework. What will ensure that the data being reported is consistent, calculated correctly and compliant with the regulation?

Third-party due diligence verification is one solution that can support companies in their EUDR journey. Join SCS Global Services' lead EUDR Sales Executive in Europe, Gustavo Bacchi, and EUDR Program Manager, Iris van Hal, who will host a 45-minute webinar on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET (5 p.m. CET, 8 a.m. PT) to detail the many advantages of having EUDR due diligence reports verified. During this discussion, you will learn:

  • How to meet the EUDR's strict supply chain due diligence requirements and avoid costly penalties

  • The validation and verification process, including the key steps for transparency and risk mitigation

  • How to navigate the complexities of EUDR compliance: tools and strategies to efficiently verify product origins and ensure your business remains sustainable and competitive in the EU market

  • The answers to your questions in real time from SCS EUDR experts ensuring you are prepared to meet upcoming regulatory deadlines

Register today to secure your spot!

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Madhumita Mohan
Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
mmohan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
