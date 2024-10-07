News Media Group, Inc.: Tech Expert Marc Saltzman Shares Some of the Tech Tools and Services that are Revolutionizing the Way Small Businesses Work

Smart Office Tech: Solutions for a Successful Small Business

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / From improving communication and collaboration to boosting productivity and reducing costs, smart office tech is a game-changer that can help businesses stay ahead of the curve. News Media Group, Inc. partnered with Tech Expert Marc Saltzman and a handful of brands to make sure small businesses are well equipped for the future during a recent satellite media tour reaching news stations and lifestyle shows across the country.

Marc shares on InTheNews.TV how technology is making your office smarter than ever.

Featured brands included:

H&R Block. Check out this smart financial solution that can help small businesses thrive. Block Advisors is the one-stop-shop for small businesses in need of support with year-round tax preparation and business services, including bookkeeping and payroll support at an affordable price. A business' needs aren't one-size-fits-all all-and neither are their services. They offer various packages to meet a small business where it is at. Block Advisors' small business professionals provide year-round payroll and bookkeeping support at an affordable price - up to half off a typical accountant's rates. Visit BlockAdvisors.com for more.

Nextdoor. This neighbourhood social media platform is a game-changer for businesses. It's a great way to connect with the community and grow a business's customer base. Next door is the essential neighbourhood network. Neighbours, public agencies and businesses use Nextdoor to connect around local information that matters in more than 335,000 neighbourhoods across 11 countries. Check out business.nextdoor.com for more information.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6. Laptops are essential tools for businesses…and with AI-powered features, they can help businesses boost productivity and achieve their goals. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is an industry-leading AI PC designed for high-performance and productivity experiences. Equipped with Copilot+, users can compose compelling text, craft engaging visuals, and streamline common productivity tasks. With multi-day battery life and seamless integration across 175+ premium applications, work efficiency becomes akin to having a personalized AI-powered assistant at your fingertips. To learn more, visit Lenovo.com.

