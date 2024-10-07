Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024

WKN: A1J1DR | ISIN: BE0974264930 | Ticker-Symbol: FO4N
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2024 17:46 Uhr
57 Leser
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 99,214 Ageas shares in the period from 30-09-2024 until 04-10-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
30-09-202416,278779,72247.9047.6848.20
01-10-202421,2721,019,93347.9547.6648.18
02-10-202421,8591,051,47148.1047.8048.44
03-10-202419,405927,28047.7947.5848.10
04-10-202420,400978,94747.9947.6248.16
Total99,2144,757,35447.9547.5848.44

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 325,461 shares for a total amount of EUR 15,504,294. This corresponds to 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment

  • PDF-version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f46cd2a9-6c92-401d-a7ae-9ec2f6254e44)

