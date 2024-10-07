Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 99,214 Ageas shares in the period from 30-09-2024 until 04-10-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|30-09-2024
|16,278
|779,722
|47.90
|47.68
|48.20
|01-10-2024
|21,272
|1,019,933
|47.95
|47.66
|48.18
|02-10-2024
|21,859
|1,051,471
|48.10
|47.80
|48.44
|03-10-2024
|19,405
|927,280
|47.79
|47.58
|48.10
|04-10-2024
|20,400
|978,947
|47.99
|47.62
|48.16
|Total
|99,214
|4,757,354
|47.95
|47.58
|48.44
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 325,461 shares for a total amount of EUR 15,504,294. This corresponds to 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment
- PDF-version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f46cd2a9-6c92-401d-a7ae-9ec2f6254e44)
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)