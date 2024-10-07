Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 99,214 Ageas shares in the period from 30-09-2024 until 04-10-2024.

(EUR) 30-09-2024 16,278 779,722 47.90 47.68 48.20 01-10-2024 21,272 1,019,933 47.95 47.66 48.18 02-10-2024 21,859 1,051,471 48.10 47.80 48.44 03-10-2024 19,405 927,280 47.79 47.58 48.10 04-10-2024 20,400 978,947 47.99 47.62 48.16 Total 99,214 4,757,354 47.95 47.58 48.44

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 325,461 shares for a total amount of EUR 15,504,294. This corresponds to 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

