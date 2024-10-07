The "Medical Device Software: Complying with the EU MDR, EU IVDR FDA Regulations" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive four-day course provides a comprehensive appraisal of the regulations and requirements that apply to medical device software worldwide.

The programme will be highly interactive, using real-life examples and state-of-the-art practices identified by Notified Bodies in Europe. There will be in-depth coverage on how to prepare compliant technical file documentation for medical device software products and a review of software specification, risk management, architectures, usability and resulting design documentation. Presentations will also offer practical tips on how to streamline the development process and provide an understanding of the regulatory requirements and how Notified Bodies review technical files.

There will be sessions on the practical implication of risk management and usability and an analysis of the differences between FDA guidance and MDR guidance on medical device software. Software recalls, the use of apps in medical devices, the implications of the new draft usability standard, and advice on how to validate your system design will also be addressed.

This course is part of our Regulatory Affairs Training course collection, which features updates on the latest regulations to registration procedures and strategies.

Why you should attend

Learn how to qualify and classify software in Europe and the rest of the world

Get in-depth understanding of the interpretations of MDR Classification Rules 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 22

Understand the implications of the MDR and US Code of Federal Regulations for software

Gain regulatory guidance on mobile apps, software as a service, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and continuous learning software

Learn how to write 510(k) and technical files

Get a practical understanding of quality management, design control and how it applies to agile software development

Hear the best practices on cyber security, risk management, usability and validation

Learn the principles of clinical evaluations for software as a medical device

Gain an insight into state-of-the-art standards applicable to software

Certifications

CPD : 24 hours for your records

: 24 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Senior management and project leaders

Software product managers, researchers, developers and clinical experts

Software development process managers

IT managers and integrators

Internal and external auditors and/or consultants

Regulatory affairs professionals

Quality system and quality assurance personnel

Technical and medical writers

GUI designers

Agenda:

Day 1

Introduction to the regulations

Software qualification is it a medical device or not?

Medical device definitions

In-vitro diagnostic software

Multi-functionality software

Cloud computing and software as a service

Intended purpose

Excluded functionality

Borderline with lifestyle and fitness software

Borderline with pharmaceuticals, combination products

Companion diagnostics, medication management and adherence apps

Population health and educational software

Resource and workflow management vs clinical decision support software

Clinical decision software

Considerations for placement on the market

International comparisons-qualification differences (US, Canada, Brazil)

Pitfalls with the interpretation of the IMDRF SaMD risk framework

Pros and cons of the modular approach software platforms

Software accessories, systems components

Legal status of wearables

Case studies qualification

Day 2

Software classification

Implementing rules

Software that drives or influences the use of a (hardware) medical device

Classification rules, including classification rule 11

IMDRF SaMD risk type determination

Case studies classification

MDR in a nutshell with software considerations

Go to market process

Engaging with a Notified Body

Controlling software suppliers and subcontractors

UDI number

EUDAMED

Declaration of Conformity

Person responsible for regulatory compliance

Software traceability

Distributors, importers, authorised representatives and their liability

App stores and digital distribution platforms

Software recalls

Unannounced Notified Body audits

Service updates, upgrades and other changes

Case study: a great idea!

Safety and performance requirements for software

Harmonised standards

Common specifications

GSPR checklist

Software labelling

IT environment and mobile platforms

Repeatability and reliability of machine learning software

Software labeling

Instructions for use

Practical construction of a technical file

Content

Example

Placing medical device software on the US market

US Code of Federal Regulations and its' implications for software

510(k) process

FDA Guidances specific for software

FDA expectations for machine learning software

Practical construction of a 510(k)

International go-to-market considerations

Challenges faced for app developers to have their app taken up in care pathways

Quality and reliability of health and wellness apps

Evolving policy and reimbursement landscapes for digital health technologies

Day 3

Controlled design of health software

Software development models Symptoms and root causes of poor design control Waterfall vs Agile, iterative and spiral Principles of good design control Stage-gated model

Design activities Project management Development planning Change management Requirements management Architecture design Development Configuration management Verification validation Defect management Design reviews

Software development standards IEC 62304 software life-cycle management IEC 82304-1 general requirements for product safety

Outsourcing Management of software suppliers Critical suppliers Software platforms and plugins Use of open source software Legacy software



Software usability

Managing the human element of risk

Designing for happiness

Terminology, roles and responsibilities

Use Experience Design (UXD)

Process and techniques

Formative evaluation User observations Walkthroughs Heuristic review Key-stroke level model

Summative evaluation Product reaction cards word association Single Ease Question (SEQ) System Usability Score (SUS) Interface with risk management

Regulatory requirements and standards EU MDR/IVDR requirements USA FDA requirements IEC 62366-1, etc. Usability guides



Safety risk management ISO 14971

Process, terminology, roles Risk Identification Methodologies Checklists Grey box Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP) Failure Modes and Effects Anaylsis (FMEA) Fault Tree Analysis (FTE)

Risk Control Inherently safe design Preventive measures Corrective measures Mitigations Safety notices Disclosures of residual risk Risk control strategies

Risk assessment and evaluation IMDRF terminology Determining severity and probability of harm Determining if a risk is acceptable Benefit-risk assessment Deliverables

Other risk management aspects Risk management throughout the product life-cycle Risk management of ESCs, SOUPs, COTS and platforms Risk perception and communication



Day 4

Clinical evaluations

Definitions, purpose, deliverables

Process and key characteristics

Selecting data sources

Defining a scope and a sufficient level of clinical evidence for medical device software

Role of validation and usability

Considerations for artificial intelligence and continuous learning software

Development of a literature review protocol

Selecting databases and conducting searches

Defining search strategy

Case studies clinical evaluation of medical device software

Clinical investigations and performance studies

General principles of clinical investigations

When is a clinical investigation needed for medical device software

Selecting appropriate study design

Application of standards

Clinical performance studies

Generating evidence of effectiveness

Challenges of health trials

Reporting

Regulatory and ethical considerations

Post-Market Surveillance and Post-Market Clinical Follow up

Post-market regulatory requirements

Components of an effective PMS

Process interface with CAPA, NC, vigilance, service, periodic safety updates, trend reporting

Implementation of Post Market Clinical Follow-up for medical device software

Real-World Evidence

Successfully bringing together Risk Management, Clinical Evaluation and Post Market Surveillance to streamline ways of working

Speakers:

Koen Cobbaert

Agfa HealthCare

QARA Manager

Koen Cobbaert is chair of COCIR's software task force. He is one of the authors of the first edition of MEDDEV 2.1/6 on standalone software and the FAQ on 62304:2006.

In his day to day job he works for Agfa Healthcare as regulatory affairs and quality assurance professional in the development of software applications for use in the fields of general radiology, nuclear medicine, cardiology and orthopaedics.

He has a masters in electrical engineering and risk management and manages Agfa's product safety risk management process.

