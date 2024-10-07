Real American Capital Corporation: M2MMA 3 - Showdown in Paradise

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB) ("M2MMA" or the "Company"), a public company operating as M2MMA, an avant-garde powerhouse reshaping the landscape of combat sports, is thrilled to announce M2MMA3:Showdown in Paradise. Leveraging advanced AI and cutting-edge camera technologies, M2MMA continues revolutionizing the viewing experience and athlete performance.

On December 11, 2024, M2MMA will present its third instalment at the renowned Sinbi Boxing Stadium on the picturesque island of Phuket, Thailand. M2MMA 3 promises to be bigger and better than ever, with huge fights to announce in the coming weeks. The event will once again feature global combat sports stars, a stadium packed to the rafters, and fans from around the world tuning into our live streams.

Chris Cannon - General Manager of M2MMA, recently spent three weeks in Phuket, working on preparations for M2MMA 3, and had the following to say upon his return: "I am thrilled to be heading back to Sinbi Boxing Stadium for M2MMA 3 and cannot wait to announce the incredible matchups we have set for this event. We are set for some of the most exciting fights we have seen to date, and that will no doubt have the fans scrambling to grab their tickets to get a seat at the must-see sporting event of 2024."

"The community support I received from the athletes, coaches, managers, and gyms across the island was incredible. I am so proud of the M2MMA team and everyone participating in this journey. We are on the path to creating Asia's number-one combat sports promotion. Thailand holds martial arts at the core of its culture, and the Muay Thai and MMA Gym industry developed based on this culture has provided some of the top training facilities in the world for professionals and amateurs alike. This community offers the building blocks to create a world-class sports promotion that benefits the community and region. Phuket is a bubbling hotbed of talent and people who love combat sports, and I am excited by the support that M2MMA is receiving. I am more determined than ever to do whatever it takes to provide these people with the world-class promotion they deserve!"

"I was also struck by the support we have in the general community. It was fantastic to meet a wide variety of people on the island who just loved hearing all about what we are doing with M2MMA. Ultimately, we are a combat sports promotion and a movement that intends to uplift the community. Our vision is a combat sports promotion that those around us support and serve in return."

"Following this, I am delighted to announce three new exciting partnerships for M2MMA 3."

FitGeeks - FitGeeks, based locally in Rawai, Phuket, and headed up by owner and nutrition expert Lee Howells, revolutionizes healthy eating with tailored meal plans that combine convenience and nutrition. By using high-quality, fresh ingredients, FitGeeks ensures every meal supports energy, focus, and overall well-being, making it easy to maintain a balanced diet even with a busy schedule. With experience fueling world-class athletes, FitGeeks brings expert nutrition to everyone. Their tailored meal plans help everyday customers achieve their health goals, providing the same level of dedication and precision used for top-tier performance.

We are delighted that FitGeeks will provide nutritional support for our signed M2MMA 3 athletes as part of our partnership. Regarding the announcement, Chris Cannon said: "Supporting our M2MMA athletes is one of our core values. I couldn't be more energized to work with Lee and his team at FitGeeks to assist in providing high-quality nutrition to our athletes. Food is the fuel on which we run, and it is an essential part of an athlete's preparation to have the best nutrition available to fuel the highest quality performance day in and day out during training and on the night of the fight."

Lee Howells added, "We're delighted to support the M2MMA 3 athletes with our tailored meal plans. At FitGeeks, we believe that high-quality nutrition is the foundation of peak performance. By providing meals that combine convenience and optimal nutrition, we ensure that these athletes have the energy, focus, and well-being they need to excel in training and fight night. It's an honor to contribute to their journey and help them achieve top-tier performance."

MG Activewear-Marigene Reyes, the Founder and Owner of MG Activewear, best sums up what her activewear brand represents and the shared values that made this such an exciting partnership for M2MMA. "MG represents my name, Marigene. (Since I chose the fabric and style wisely to give my customers the best, I treat my brand like my baby.)"

"I started all alone two years ago. I used paper and pen from scratch to create my brand and design. Finding the right factory was integral to providing the best quality I like to give my customers and myself. I use fabrics made from tea polyphenols and bamboo fiber. I wanted to share something honestly, with integrity, and with a proper athletic fit: products that worked as hard as they did and were crafted for their well-earned physiques."

Chris Cannon had this to say about the partnership, "Mary contacted me after attending M2MMA 2 and said she was interested in sponsoring M2MMA in some capacity after seeing what M2MMA is all about. After sitting down and getting to know Mary a little, I noticed that her passion for her brand was immediately apparent, as was the alignment of values we share at M2MMA. I can't wait to work with Mary on some exciting cross-promotion we have in store for M2MMA 3."

Marigene Reyes, Founder and Owner of MG Activewear, shared her excitement about the partnership: "M2MMA is a rapidly growing martial arts organization founded in Phuket. The organization has achieved great success with talented and experienced athletes. Alongside the overarching goal of supporting local and world-renowned athletes, we at MG Active Active Wear are committed to promoting healthy lifestyle choices. Being part of the team presents an excellent opportunity to grow together towards a healthier lifestyle."

GolfHub - Combat Sports and Golf - The cross-over you never realized you needed!

Chris Cannon, General Manager of M2MMA, played several of the leading professional golf tours in the world over a career spanning 15 years and over 30 countries. During those years, on several occasions, he played with Lindsay Renolds, now a world-renowned coach and owner of GolfHub .

Golfhub has Phuket's first state-of-the-art golf simulator. Nestled just a minute's drive from Boat Avenue in the center of the Bangtao area, Golfhub is your go-to destination for an unbeatable golfing experience. The facility is powered by cutting-edge Trackman simulator technology and offers a dynamic, fun, and engaging atmosphere perfect for serious training and casual play. Whether you're perfecting your drive or just starting, it caters to all skill levels, making every visit an engaging experience.

Chris Cannon said: "I first played tournament golf with Lindsay in a college event nearly 20 years ago, and from that time, our paths crossed multiple times on multiple tours worldwide. He is an exceptional competitor, coach, and, most importantly, human being. The discussion of a partnership first started when he kindly offered free coaching to our M2MMA athletes. He expressed his desire to work with the combat sports community and join our project to create Asia's number one combat sports promotion. Lindsay is also acutely aware of the trials and tribulations of an athlete's journey and is looking forward to being a part of our mission to provide our athletes with the best platform to perform and support network we can provide."

Lindsay Renolds, owner of GolfHub, expressed his enthusiasm: "I'm thrilled to announce our partnership with M2MMA. Combat sports and golf-the cross-over you never realized you needed! This collaboration combines the precision of golf and the discipline of combat sports, offering a unique synergy that will benefit athletes from both worlds. By providing M2MMA fighters with access to our state-of-the-art facilities and coaching, we're enhancing their training and contributing to their overall well-being and performance. I'm excited to be part of this groundbreaking venture and to support these incredible athletes on their journey to greatness."

Arwut Fight Gear x M2MMA Collection - Coming soon…

November 2024 - Will mark the opening of the M2MMA online commerce store with the much anticipated Arwut Fight Gear x M2MMA Collection fight wear and equipment.

Chris Cannon recently had the privilege of trying out the limited edition product on his trip to Thailand, and it's fair to say he was impressed! "I have watched with envy our athletes compete in Arwut Fight Gear in the unmistakable M2MMA Green and Purple for two events now, so finally getting a chance to feel what it's like to wear those gloves and colors was so exciting. While just hitting the bag momentarily, I thought maybe one day I could step into the ring……before crashing back to earth, nearly falling over myself and attempting a high kick. The equipment and fight wear look and feel incredible, and anyone lucky enough to get their hands on this limited edition collection may find themselves dreaming of the day they too could become an M2MMA athlete".

This special event is set to be unforgettable. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to experience the spectacle and excitement.

M2MMA 3 is just around the corner. The main card will be held on December 11th at 8 PM at Sinbi Boxing Stadium in Phuket, Thailand.

About M2MMA:

M2MMA is a premier mixed martial arts promotions company dedicated to enhancing the sport through innovation and technology. Focusing on fighter safety and audience engagement, M2MMA integrates advanced AI solutions to monitor and analyze performances, ensuring a thrilling and secure experience for all participants. Our proprietary hardware and software technologies are used to develop cutting-edge protocols for fighter safety, providing real-time data analysis and injury prevention strategies.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the "RLAB" ticker and is majority controlled by 'MRES' OTC PINKS.

