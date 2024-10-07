Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
07.10.24
09:35 Uhr
7,500 Euro
-0,100
-1,32 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4007,55018:27
7,4507,50018:27
07.10.2024 18:00 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

7 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 622.854p. The highest price paid per share was 630.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 620.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,201,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,496,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

238

622.200

16:03:06

447

622.200

16:03:06

1004

622.600

16:00:06

1306

623.200

15:59:17

140

623.200

15:59:17

879

622.800

15:52:55

960

622.200

15:49:20

989

622.200

15:46:36

287

622.200

15:46:36

287

622.200

15:46:36

415

622.200

15:46:36

975

622.200

15:40:07

10

622.200

15:40:07

1007

622.200

15:35:12

1007

622.000

15:31:00

947

622.000

15:27:20

54

622.000

15:27:20

881

622.400

15:24:53

226

622.400

15:21:09

638

622.400

15:21:09

822

622.600

15:20:57

992

622.200

15:11:47

959

621.800

15:10:30

42

621.800

15:10:30

924

622.400

15:07:41

896

621.200

15:01:58

941

621.200

15:01:58

530

621.400

14:57:10

332

621.400

14:57:10

83

621.400

14:57:10

118

622.200

14:55:28

826

622.200

14:55:28

772

623.000

14:51:17

46

623.000

14:50:32

685

623.400

14:47:45

260

623.400

14:47:45

314

623.400

14:47:45

717

623.400

14:47:45

923

623.200

14:44:15

870

623.200

14:44:15

43

623.200

14:44:15

918

623.600

14:38:58

998

623.600

14:34:24

945

624.000

14:32:45

150

623.600

14:30:50

713

623.600

14:30:50

458

623.600

14:30:50

476

623.600

14:30:50

974

624.200

14:30:01

829

624.600

14:24:46

989

624.400

14:19:33

447

625.400

14:09:10

365

625.400

14:09:10

1102

625.400

14:09:10

525

624.600

14:06:27

244

624.600

14:06:27

618

624.600

14:06:27

498

624.200

13:58:36

364

624.200

13:58:36

903

624.400

13:51:32

828

624.400

13:38:57

938

625.000

13:34:30

650

625.200

13:34:25

867

624.800

13:29:49

15

624.600

13:19:35

849

624.600

13:19:35

979

624.600

13:08:31

226

623.400

13:04:19

641

623.400

13:04:19

724

622.600

12:51:46

103

622.600

12:51:46

835

622.600

12:49:30

822

622.800

12:39:25

916

622.600

12:30:26

765

622.600

12:29:31

75

622.600

12:29:31

805

621.800

12:08:32

515

621.800

12:08:32

1005

622.000

12:08:29

920

622.000

11:57:03

147

622.200

11:43:17

686

622.200

11:42:08

534

622.200

11:40:33

378

622.200

11:40:33

8

621.800

11:28:00

870

621.800

11:28:00

993

621.600

11:11:52

940

622.000

11:05:50

830

621.200

11:02:02

53

621.200

11:01:35

836

621.000

10:54:23

91

621.000

10:54:23

846

622.200

10:48:15

860

622.400

10:47:02

965

622.000

10:37:15

852

622.000

10:22:00

465

621.000

10:16:37

465

621.000

10:16:37

364

621.000

10:10:37

640

621.000

10:10:37

996

621.600

10:09:51

963

620.800

09:54:20

848

622.400

09:46:12

488

622.000

09:42:15

905

622.600

09:37:58

924

622.800

09:30:14

972

621.000

09:19:31

914

622.600

09:14:31

997

623.600

09:13:38

979

621.400

09:03:06

813

621.800

08:46:41

917

621.200

08:40:41

54

621.200

08:40:41

471

627.400

08:12:19

335

627.400

08:12:19

815

630.800

08:05:23


