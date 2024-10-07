Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07
7 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 622.854p. The highest price paid per share was 630.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 620.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,201,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,496,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
238
622.200
16:03:06
447
622.200
16:03:06
1004
622.600
16:00:06
1306
623.200
15:59:17
140
623.200
15:59:17
879
622.800
15:52:55
960
622.200
15:49:20
989
622.200
15:46:36
287
622.200
15:46:36
287
622.200
15:46:36
415
622.200
15:46:36
975
622.200
15:40:07
10
622.200
15:40:07
1007
622.200
15:35:12
1007
622.000
15:31:00
947
622.000
15:27:20
54
622.000
15:27:20
881
622.400
15:24:53
226
622.400
15:21:09
638
622.400
15:21:09
822
622.600
15:20:57
992
622.200
15:11:47
959
621.800
15:10:30
42
621.800
15:10:30
924
622.400
15:07:41
896
621.200
15:01:58
941
621.200
15:01:58
530
621.400
14:57:10
332
621.400
14:57:10
83
621.400
14:57:10
118
622.200
14:55:28
826
622.200
14:55:28
772
623.000
14:51:17
46
623.000
14:50:32
685
623.400
14:47:45
260
623.400
14:47:45
314
623.400
14:47:45
717
623.400
14:47:45
923
623.200
14:44:15
870
623.200
14:44:15
43
623.200
14:44:15
918
623.600
14:38:58
998
623.600
14:34:24
945
624.000
14:32:45
150
623.600
14:30:50
713
623.600
14:30:50
458
623.600
14:30:50
476
623.600
14:30:50
974
624.200
14:30:01
829
624.600
14:24:46
989
624.400
14:19:33
447
625.400
14:09:10
365
625.400
14:09:10
1102
625.400
14:09:10
525
624.600
14:06:27
244
624.600
14:06:27
618
624.600
14:06:27
498
624.200
13:58:36
364
624.200
13:58:36
903
624.400
13:51:32
828
624.400
13:38:57
938
625.000
13:34:30
650
625.200
13:34:25
867
624.800
13:29:49
15
624.600
13:19:35
849
624.600
13:19:35
979
624.600
13:08:31
226
623.400
13:04:19
641
623.400
13:04:19
724
622.600
12:51:46
103
622.600
12:51:46
835
622.600
12:49:30
822
622.800
12:39:25
916
622.600
12:30:26
765
622.600
12:29:31
75
622.600
12:29:31
805
621.800
12:08:32
515
621.800
12:08:32
1005
622.000
12:08:29
920
622.000
11:57:03
147
622.200
11:43:17
686
622.200
11:42:08
534
622.200
11:40:33
378
622.200
11:40:33
8
621.800
11:28:00
870
621.800
11:28:00
993
621.600
11:11:52
940
622.000
11:05:50
830
621.200
11:02:02
53
621.200
11:01:35
836
621.000
10:54:23
91
621.000
10:54:23
846
622.200
10:48:15
860
622.400
10:47:02
965
622.000
10:37:15
852
622.000
10:22:00
465
621.000
10:16:37
465
621.000
10:16:37
364
621.000
10:10:37
640
621.000
10:10:37
996
621.600
10:09:51
963
620.800
09:54:20
848
622.400
09:46:12
488
622.000
09:42:15
905
622.600
09:37:58
924
622.800
09:30:14
972
621.000
09:19:31
914
622.600
09:14:31
997
623.600
09:13:38
979
621.400
09:03:06
813
621.800
08:46:41
917
621.200
08:40:41
54
621.200
08:40:41
471
627.400
08:12:19
335
627.400
08:12:19
815
630.800
08:05:23