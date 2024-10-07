Solarlytics Strengthens Engineering Team with Strategic Leadership Appointments: Jeetu Jangle as VP of Engineering and John Abe as CTO

Solarlytics, a leader in innovative solar energy solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeetendra (Jeetu) Jangle as the new Vice President of Engineering. This strategic hire underscores Solarlytics' unwavering commitment to advancing product development and continuously enhancing its service offerings.

Jeetu Jangle is a distinguished technology leader with over 25 years of experience in steering innovation and achieving success across both startups and large enterprises. He holds an M.S. in Computer Science from Pune University and is the holder of multiple technology patents. His extensive background includes leading engineering teams in diverse sectors such as IoT, hardware, SaaS, and telecom. Jeetu co-founded Wellcore, a health and wellness startup, and he has been instrumental in key roles at Blackberry, Xoriant, and Veraz Networks, where he contributed to the company's IPO. Having played a critical role in four successful startups, Jeetu excels in scaling engineering teams, driving product development, and delivering impactful business results.

"I am excited to join Solarlytics and lead the engineering team during this pivotal time," said Jeetu Jangle. "I look forward to contributing to the company's mission of delivering innovative solar analytics solutions and driving the next phase of our growth."

In addition to welcoming Jeetu, Solarlytics is pleased to announce the promotion of John Abe to Chief Technology Officer. This move demonstrates Solarlytics' continued commitment to ensuring its solutions remain at the cutting edge of technology. John has been an integral part of the team and building the current offering. His promotion reflects the company's confidence in his ability to continue to lead its technological advancements.

"I am honored to take on the role of CTO at Solarlytics," said John Abe. "With the recent launch of our BOOST Platform, which helps solar power plant asset owners optimize the energy output of their solar assets, we are more committed than ever to providing top-tier solutions to our clients."

"We are excited to welcome Jeetu to the Solarlytics family and to promote John to CTO," said Daniel Doimo, CEO of Solarlytics. "Jeetu's vast experience, proven track record in leading engineering teams, and his impressive academic background will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product capabilities and enhance our service offerings. John's promotion to CTO recognizes his leadership and contributions while further solidifies our dedication to technological excellence and innovation."

In the last quarter, Solarlytics invested heavily in its engineering resources, growing the team by 30%. This significant investment reflects the company's dedication to building a robust engineering foundation that supports its mission to deliver cutting-edge solar energy solutions.

Jeetu Jangle's appointment and John Abe's promotion are testaments to Solarlytics' commitment to attracting top talent and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. Solarlytics is confident that under their leadership, the engineering team will reach new heights and drive the next phase of its growth.

About Solarlytics: Solarlytics is a fully integrated energy solutions provider that helps large-scale solar asset owners harvest all available energy through an innovative IoT and software platform. Their automated solution provides string normalization, actionable underperformance analysis, and aging equipment replacement all in one package. Solarlytics works with its customers to provide the world with more clean energy by enabling every solar plant worldwide to operate to its full potential.

