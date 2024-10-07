Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.10.2024 18:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solarlytics Strengthens Engineering Team with Strategic Leadership Appointments: Jeetu Jangle as VP of Engineering and John Abe as CTO

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Solarlytics, a leader in innovative solar energy solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeetendra (Jeetu) Jangle as the new Vice President of Engineering. This strategic hire underscores Solarlytics' unwavering commitment to advancing product development and continuously enhancing its service offerings.

Jeetu Jangle is a distinguished technology leader with over 25 years of experience in steering innovation and achieving success across both startups and large enterprises. He holds an M.S. in Computer Science from Pune University and is the holder of multiple technology patents. His extensive background includes leading engineering teams in diverse sectors such as IoT, hardware, SaaS, and telecom. Jeetu co-founded Wellcore, a health and wellness startup, and he has been instrumental in key roles at Blackberry, Xoriant, and Veraz Networks, where he contributed to the company's IPO. Having played a critical role in four successful startups, Jeetu excels in scaling engineering teams, driving product development, and delivering impactful business results.

"I am excited to join Solarlytics and lead the engineering team during this pivotal time," said Jeetu Jangle. "I look forward to contributing to the company's mission of delivering innovative solar analytics solutions and driving the next phase of our growth."

In addition to welcoming Jeetu, Solarlytics is pleased to announce the promotion of John Abe to Chief Technology Officer. This move demonstrates Solarlytics' continued commitment to ensuring its solutions remain at the cutting edge of technology. John has been an integral part of the team and building the current offering. His promotion reflects the company's confidence in his ability to continue to lead its technological advancements.

"I am honored to take on the role of CTO at Solarlytics," said John Abe. "With the recent launch of our BOOST Platform, which helps solar power plant asset owners optimize the energy output of their solar assets, we are more committed than ever to providing top-tier solutions to our clients."

"We are excited to welcome Jeetu to the Solarlytics family and to promote John to CTO," said Daniel Doimo, CEO of Solarlytics. "Jeetu's vast experience, proven track record in leading engineering teams, and his impressive academic background will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product capabilities and enhance our service offerings. John's promotion to CTO recognizes his leadership and contributions while further solidifies our dedication to technological excellence and innovation."

In the last quarter, Solarlytics invested heavily in its engineering resources, growing the team by 30%. This significant investment reflects the company's dedication to building a robust engineering foundation that supports its mission to deliver cutting-edge solar energy solutions.

Jeetu Jangle's appointment and John Abe's promotion are testaments to Solarlytics' commitment to attracting top talent and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. Solarlytics is confident that under their leadership, the engineering team will reach new heights and drive the next phase of its growth.

About Solarlytics: Solarlytics is a fully integrated energy solutions provider that helps large-scale solar asset owners harvest all available energy through an innovative IoT and software platform. Their automated solution provides string normalization, actionable underperformance analysis, and aging equipment replacement all in one package. Solarlytics works with its customers to provide the world with more clean energy by enabling every solar plant worldwide to operate to its full potential.

For media inquiries, contact:
Sarah Willis, Chief Marketing Officer, Solarlytics, Inc.
Phone: (714)749-8028
Email: swillis@solarlytics.net

SOURCE: Solarlytics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.