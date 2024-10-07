iQuanti: Staycation Vibes: How to Use Your Travel Card at Home

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / An exciting vacation doesn't have to involve travelling to far-off places. These days, a staycation can be just as relaxing and fulfilling, giving you the chance to unwind without leaving the country. With a travel credit card in Canada, you can elevate your local experience and get to know your hometown with fresh eyes. It's a fun way to experience things you may take for granted-or not even know about.

Explore Local Attractions

When was the last time you visited a museum or art gallery in your town or city? Your travel rewards card might give you access to discounted or even free entry to these cultural spots. Perhaps there are historical sites or tours available where you live. If applicable, pay for guided tours or special access events using your card's benefits.

Indulge in Culinary Adventures

Whether it's a long-time favourite or a new restaurant you've been eager to try, your travel rewards card can make dining out even more enjoyable. Maybe there's a popular new place you can't seem to get into. Take advantage of concierge services offered through your travel rewards credit card to book tables and enjoy your meal without the hassle of fighting for a reservation.

Food festivals and culinary events are also fantastic ways to savour the local flavour. Use your card to purchase tickets to wine tastings, cooking classes, or food festivals, all while earning rewards.

Explore Weekend Getaways

Why not book a luxurious stay at a local hotel or a charming B&B? With your travel points, you could upgrade a standard room to a suite or even get a free night after booking a certain number of nights. For something different, consider a glamping or camping adventure to reconnect with nature.

Another fantastic way to spoil yourself during your staycation is to book a spa treatment or a wellness retreat using your travel card perks. Enjoy the benefits of a rejuvenating treatment while saving money.

Experience Local Culture

If your area boasts a vibrant theatre scene or hosts various cultural events, your travel credit card can help you experience them to the fullest. Use your card to buy tickets to shows, workshops, or art classes, and earn rewards while you immerse yourself in local culture.

Treat Yourself to a Shopping Spree

Spoil yourself by visiting local markets, shops, and boutiques to splurge on unique finds and local artisan goods. Use the rewards you've earned for these purchases and keep an eye out for special offers at nearby shopping centres. Treat your staycation like a real vacation and indulge in a shopping spree, explore beyond your usual haunts, and pop into those hidden boutiques you've always been curious about.

Plan Family-Friendly Activities

Your travel card might offer discounts on family-friendly places such as theme parks and zoos. Rewards earned can be used towards a family night at the movies or a day at the arcade. Many places offer activities like daily bike or kayak rentals or hiking or biking tours. Paying with your card can earn you rewards that can be put towards your next family outing.

There's no need to travel far to enjoy your time off-or to make the most of your travel credit card rewards. Go on local adventures and explore the place where you live with a fresh perspective. New experiences are always worth it-you might discover a hobby, find a favourite spot, or simply fall in love with your hometown all over again.

