i3 Energy PLC Announces Result of Court Meeting and General Meeting

RECOMMENDED AND FINAL[1] CASH AND SHARE ACQUISITION for i3 Energy plc ("i3 Energy") by Gran Tierra Energy Inc.("Gran Tierra") to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

Result of Court Meeting and General Meeting

Acquisition Dividend

Updated Acquisition Timetable

On 19 August 2024, the boards of directors of i3 Energy and Gran Tierra announced that they had agreed to the terms of a recommended and final* cash and share acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of i3 Energy (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is being implemented by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").

i3 Energy published a circular in relation to the Scheme dated 29 August 2024 (the "Scheme Document"). Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Scheme Document. All references to times in this announcement are to London time.

Results of the Court Meeting and i3 Energy General Meeting

The i3 Energy Directors are pleased to announce that, at the Court Meeting and the i3 Energy General Meeting which were held earlier today, the shareholders of i3 Energy approved, by the requisite majorities, the resolution proposed at each of the meetings in connection with the Acquisition. In particular:

the requisite majority of Scheme Shareholders voted to approve the Scheme at the Court Meeting;

the requisite majority of i3 Energy Shareholders voted to pass the i3 Energy Special Resolution in connection with the amendment of the i3 Energy Articles and the implementation of the Scheme at the i3 Energy General Meeting; and

the requisite simple majority of i3 Energy Shareholders voted to pass the i3 Energy Special Resolution at the i3 Energy General Meeting after excluding the votes cast by persons whose votes may not be included under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("MI 61-101").

Details of the resolutions passed are set out in the notices of the Court Meeting and i3 Energy General Meeting contained in the Scheme Document.

The number of i3 Energy Shares in issue at 6.30 p.m. on 3 October 2024, being the Voting Record Time, was 1,202,447,663.

Court Meeting

The first meeting, convened in accordance with an order of the Court dated 28 August 2024, sought approval from Scheme Shareholders for the Scheme (the "Court Meeting").

A majority in number of Scheme Shareholders who voted (either in person or by proxy), representing 93.05 per cent. by value of those Scheme Shares voted, voted in favour of the resolution to approve the Scheme.

Accordingly, the resolution proposed at the Court Meeting was duly passed.

The table below set out the result of the poll at the Court Meeting1:

Scheme Shares Voted Scheme Shareholders who voted No. of Scheme Shares voted as a % of the Scheme Shares eligible to be voted at the Court Meeting1 Number %1 Number %1



For 657,269,940 93.05 60 76.92 54.66 Against 49,096,430 6.95 18 23.08 4.08 Total 706,366,370 100.00 78 100.00 58.74

1All percentages rounded to two decimal places.

i3 Energy General Meeting

The i3 Energy General Meeting sought approval for a special resolution for the purpose of giving effect to the Scheme and associated amendments to the articles of association of i3 Energy (the "i3 Resolution"). The i3 Resolution was duly passed by the requisite majority and the simple majority required under MI 61-101.

The table below sets out the results of the poll at the General Meeting2:

VOTES FOR2 VOTES AGAINST2 TOTAL VOTES WITHHELD VOTES3 Number %2 Number %2 Number Number i3 Resolution 665,521,284 92.77 51,885,644 7.23 717,406,928 150,231

2All percentages rounded to two decimal places.

3A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' the i3 Resolution.

Acquisition Dividend

The Scheme Document made reference to each i3 Energy Shareholder being entitled to receive the Acquisition Dividend of 0.2565 pence per i3 Energy Share in lieu of the ordinary dividend in respect of the three-month period ended 30 September 2024, with such dividend payment not having the effect of reducing the cash consideration payable by Gran Tierra for each i3 Energy Share to be acquired pursuant to the Acquisition.

i3 Energy therefore announces the Acquisition Dividend totalling £ 3,084,278 and confirms the following:

Dividend: 0.2565 pence / share

Record Date: 6.00 p.m. on 30 October 2024 4

Payment date: by 13 November 2024

4The Record Date for the Acquisition Dividend shall be the same as the Scheme Record Time. In the event the Scheme Record Time (as stated below in the Updated Timetable of Principal Events) requires changing, the revised Record Date for the Acquisition Dividend will be notified to i3 Energy Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

If the Scheme does not become Effective by the Long Stop Date, the i3 Energy Board currently intends for a dividend, equivalent to the Acquisition Dividend, to be paid as soon as reasonably practicable following the Long Stop Date.

Updated Expected Timetable of Principal Events and Election Return Time

The outcome of the Court Meeting and i3 Energy General Meeting means that Conditions 2(a), 2(b) and 3(e)(iii) (as set out in Part A of Part 3 of the Scheme Document) have been satisfied. The Scheme remains subject to the sanction by the Court at the Court Hearing and the satisfaction (or, where applicable, the waiver) of the other Conditions to the Scheme (as set out in the Scheme Document).

In the Scheme Document it was stated that it was expected that the Scheme would become effective during Q4 2024 and that the Election Return Time would be announced by i3 Energy and/or Gran Tierra via a Regulatory Information Service following the date of the Court Hearing being established.

The date of the Court Hearing has been provisionally established for 29 October 2024, subject to the satisfaction, or waiver by Gran Tierra, of the condition referred to in paragraph 3(e)(i) of Part A of Part 3 of the Scheme Document (the "NSTA Condition") prior to that date. In the event of the NSTA Condition not having been satisfied, or waived, prior to that date, i3 Energy will require to reschedule the Court Hearing to a later date and this will be announced by i3 Energy and/or Gran Tierra via a Regulatory Information Service. In such circumstances, the Election Return Time will be extended accordingly.

On the basis the Court Hearing takes place on 29 October 2024, i3 Energy Shareholders will be able to make Elections under the Mix-and-Match facility until the Election Return Time, which will be 1.00 p.m. on 22 October 2024. For i3 Energy Shareholders holding their i3 Energy Shares in CREST, the period for making Elections will commence no later than 9 October 2024 and continue until the Election Return Time.

An updated expected timetable of principal events is set out below. The dates and times in the timetable are indicative only, are based on i3 Energy's and Gran Tierra's current expectations and may be subject to changes. These dates and times will depend on, among other things, the date on which: (i) the NSTA Condition and the other conditions referred to in paragraph 3 (a) to (e) (inclusive) of Part A of Part 3 of the Scheme Document are satisfied (or, if capable of waiver, waived), (ii) the Court sanctions the Scheme, and (iii) the Court Order is delivered to the Registrar of Companies.

If any of the expected times and/or dates in this announcement change, the revised times and/or dates will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service.

Event Time and/or date[2] Election Return Time in respect of the Mix and Match Facility 1.00 p.m. on 22 October 2024 Court Hearing (to sanction the Scheme) 29 October 2024 Last day of dealings in, and for the registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, i3 Energy Shares 30 October 2024 Scheme Record Time 6.00 p.m. on 30 October 2024 Suspension of trading of, and dealings in, i3 Energy Shares on AIM[3] 7.30 a.m. on 31 October 2024 Effective Date 31 October 2024 Announcement concerning the extent to which elections under the Mix and Match Facility will be satisfied 1 November 2024 New Gran Tierra Shares to be issued to i3 Energy Shareholders by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 1 November 2024 Cancellation of admission to trading of i3 Energy Shares on AIM by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 1 November 2024 Admission and commencement of dealings in New Gran Tierra Shares on the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on 1 November 2024 Admission and commencement of dealings in New Gran Tierra Shares on the NYSE American 9.30 a.m. (New York City time) on 1 November 2024 Admission and commencement of dealings in New Gran Tierra Shares on the TSX by no later than 5 November 2024 Cancellation of admission to trading of i3 Energy Shares on the TSX by no later than 5 November 2024 Accounts of uncertificated i3 Energy Shareholders to be credited with New Gran Tierra Shares (as applicable) on or soon after 8.00 a.m. on the date of Admission, but not later than 14 November 2024 Despatch of share certificates or DRS advices for New Gran Tierra Shares (as applicable) by 14 November 2024 Latest date for accounts of uncertificated i3 Energy Shareholders to be credited with, and for despatch of cheques to certificated i3 Energy Shareholders in respect of, any cash consideration due under the Scheme (in both cases, including any cash due in relation to the sale of fractional entitlements) by 14 November 2024 Long Stop Date 28 February 2025[4]

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document. All references in this announcement to times are to London, UK, times unless otherwise stated.

END

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy plc is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

i3 Energy is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. i3 Energy is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 please visit https://i3.energy

No increase statement

The financial terms of the Acquisition will not be increased save that Gran Tierra reserves the right to revise the financial terms of the Acquisition in the event: (i) a third party, other than Gran Tierra, announces a firm intention to make an offer for i3 Energy on more favourable terms than Gran Tierra's Acquisition; or (ii) the Panel otherwise provides its consent.

[1]The financial terms of the Acquisition are final and will not be increased, save that Gran Tierra reserves the right to revise the financial terms of the Acquisition in the event: (i) a third party, other than Gran Tierra, announces a firm intention to make an offer for i3 Energy on more favourable terms than Gran Tierra's Acquisition; or (ii) the Panel otherwise provides its consent.

[2]These dates and times are indicative only and are based on i3 Energy's and Gran Tierra's current expectations. Such dates and times may be subject to changes, and will depend on, among other things, the date upon which (i) the Conditions are satisfied or, if capable of waiver, waived; (ii) the Court sanctions the Scheme; and (iii) the Court Order is delivered to the Registrar of Companies. References to times are to London, United Kingdom time, unless otherwise stated. If any of the expected times and/or dates above change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to i3 Energy Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

[3]Timing of suspension of trading of, and dealings in, the i3 Energy Shares on the TSX to be confirmed.

[4]This is the latest date by which the Scheme may become effective unless i3 Energy and Gran Tierra agree, with the consent of the Panel and (if required) the Court, a later date.

