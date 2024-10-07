Anzeige
07.10.2024
Mirame Fine Art: London's Fitzrovia Gallery and Puente Present 'THIS MUST BE PARADISE,' Showcasing Leading Costa Rican Artists, Including Four Represented by MÍRAME Fine Art

Introducing a New Vision of Costa Rican Art

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Opening on October 8, 2024, The Fitzrovia Gallery will present THIS MUST BE PARADISE, a group exhibition presenting works by several leading Costa Rican artists. Curated by Daniela Murillo and supported by Puente, an initiative that bridges Costa Rican art with audiences in London, the exhibition features a compelling mix of artists. Among them are four represented by MÍRAME Fine Art, an online gallery committed to promoting Costa Rican artists locally and internationally.

This must be Paradise

This must be Paradise
The Fitzrovia Gallery, London UK



Challenging Stereotypes of "Paradise"

While "paradise" often recalls images of pristine beaches and lush jungles, THIS MUST BE PARADISE challenges this narrow perception of Costa Rica. The participating artists, including Adrián Arguedas, Christian Wedel, Luciano Goizueta, and Paz Ulloa, examine the complexities and contrasts of contemporary life, offering insight into themes that extend far beyond the tourist vision of the country.

A Range of Styles and Insights

The seven artists featured in THIS MUST BE PARADISE investigate a variety of themes. For example, Adrián Arguedas is known for exploring identity through masks, depicting figures whose sinister expressions reflect the complexities of human behavior. Inspired by Brueghel and Hopper, and his hometown masquerade tradition, his work underscores the idea that "even your face is a mask."

Christian Wedel, meanwhile, draws from Costa Rica's rainforest, blending natural and artificial forms in a style he calls "Postnaturalism." His work invites reflection on humanity's environmental impact, embodying the ambiguity between human and plant, natural and manmade.

Luciano Goizueta examines memory and time through different series of paintings, using his architectural background to depict the fleeting nature of daily life. His work serves as a meditation on the overlooked moments, encouraging reflection on life's cyclical nature.

Paz Ulloa, or "White Mountain," combines utilitarian objects with surreal twists. Her uncanny sculptures challenge traditional perceptions, revealing hidden narratives within the everyday and encouraging viewers to see the profound in the mundane.

Puente: Bridging Costa Rican Art to New Audiences

THIS MUST BE PARADISE highlights the necessity of cultural exchange and challenges audiences to reconsider Costa Rican art beyond the idyllic themes. By presenting these varied artistic voices, the exhibition underscores the dynamic and complex cultural landscape of Costa Rica. Thanks to Puente's mission of connecting Costa Rican art with new audiences, THIS MUST BE PARADISE redefines perceptions of this Central American nation, inviting viewers to engage with its lively and diverse art communities.

Exhibition Information

THIS MUST BE PARADISE

The Fitzrovia Gallery, London

October 8 - 19, 2024

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings
Co-Founder
belinda@miramefineart.com
+447821591397

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
