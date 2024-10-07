Anzeige
WKN: A3DU9Z | ISIN: VGG003501019
NASDAQ
07.10.24
19:31 Uhr
2,520 US-Dollar
+0,430
+20,57 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD.: LOBO Projects 80% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for 2024, Expects Margin Improvement in Second Half

WUXI, China, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), an innovative e-bicycle, e-moped, e-tricycle, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttle designer, developer, manufacturer and seller, today announced revenue guidance for the full year of 2024, projecting an 80% increase compared to the previous year, driven by recent capacity expansion, new product launches, and new market entries.

"We are optimistic about our revenue prospects for 2024," said Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO. "Our investments in expanding our capabilities and our focus on innovation put us in a strong position to meet evolving customer needs across the globe. We also expect improving margins in the second half of the year as we gain operational efficiencies from our expanded production capacity and higher economies of scale."

Key Drivers of Projected Growth:

  • Capacity Expansion: LOBO has scaled up its production facilities to accommodate increasing demand.
  • Product Development: Introduction of new products expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth.
  • Market Expansion: Entry into new markets, particularly in Eastern Europe and Latin America, creating opportunities with top-tier customers.

LOBO remains committed to executing its strategic initiatives to drive growth and enhance shareholder value. The company's focus on innovation, operational efficiencies, and market expansion underscores its dedication to meeting customer needs and staying ahead in a competitive landscape.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.
LOBO is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. LOBO also provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services to customers. Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies in connectivity, multimedia interactive systems and artificial intelligence, LOBO re-defines and develops its products in order to provide users with convenient, affordable and pleasant driving experiences. For more information, visit: https://loboev.io/. Any information displayed on, or that can be accessed through, our website or any other website or any social media is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the expected closing date of the public offering and the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in "Risk Factors," "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC (File No. 333-270499) on April 30, 2024. LOBO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Contact:
For more information, contact:
Zane Xu
IR Manager
ir@loboai.com


