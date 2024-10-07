Nanterre, 7 October 2024

VINCI has reached an agreement for the acquisition of RH Marine and Bakker Sliedrecht in the Netherlands

A group of two well-known electrotechnical integrators specialized in the maritime sector

An annual revenue of about €160 million in 2023 generated by 620 employees

Strengthening VINCI Energies industrial portfolio in the Netherlands

VINCI Energies expands its industrial activities into a new market segment in the Netherlands with the acquisition of RH Marine Netherlands B.V. (RH Marine) and Bakker Sliedrecht Electro Industrie B.V. (Bakker Sliedrecht), a group of two companies specialising in the maritime sector, owned by the same shareholder.

Founded in 1860, RH Marine is a system integrator that provides automation and electrical solutions as well as integrated systems in the maritime industry. With its high-end expertise and experience, RH Marine offers innovative solutions for all ships in the market: from engineering to system integration and installation, commissioning, maintenance and life cycle support.





Founded in 1919, Bakker Sliedrecht is an electrical integrator that designs, installs and maintains electrical installations as well as onshore electrical infrastructures for the nautical, dredging and offshore sectors.





By joining VINCI Energies' network of companies, RH Marine and Bakker Sliedrecht are helping to enhance the division's offering in the industrial services market and strengthen its presence in the Netherlands.

The transaction will be submitted to the Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM), the Dutch competition authority and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

In 2023, with 3,900 employees, VINCI Energies generated a total revenue of €900 million in the Netherlands in its four business lines (infrastructures, services to industry, building solutions, communication and information technologies).

Globally, VINCI Energies generated a total revenue of €19.3 billion in 2023 through its network of 2,000 business units in 61 countries.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com