In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 1 to October 4, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 01/10/2024 212,755 58.608414 12,469,233.11 XPAR 01/10/2024 118,955 58.576440 6,967,960.40 CEUX 01/10/2024 19,104 58.655216 1,120,549.25 TQEX 01/10/2024 18,607 58.643092 1,091,172.01 AQEU 02/10/2024 205,345 60.883989 12,502,222.72 XPAR 02/10/2024 133,995 60.923941 8,163,503.42 CEUX 02/10/2024 8,329 60.964578 507,773.97 TQEX 02/10/2024 8,279 60.965618 504,734.35 AQEU 03/10/2024 200,800 61.362255 12,321,540.71 XPAR 03/10/2024 120,000 61.340658 7,360,878.98 CEUX 03/10/2024 20,000 61.366978 1,227,339.56 TQEX 03/10/2024 13,555 61.329164 831,316.82 AQEU 04/10/2024 213,908 62.565644 13,383,291.84 XPAR 04/10/2024 120,000 62.556343 7,506,761.19 CEUX 04/10/2024 10,994 62.522595 687,373.41 TQEX 04/10/2024 2,940 62.355289 183,324.55 AQEU Total 1,427,566 60.823091 86,828,976.29

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

