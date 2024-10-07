Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 1 to October 4, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
01/10/2024
212,755
58.608414
12,469,233.11
XPAR
01/10/2024
118,955
58.576440
6,967,960.40
CEUX
01/10/2024
19,104
58.655216
1,120,549.25
TQEX
01/10/2024
18,607
58.643092
1,091,172.01
AQEU
02/10/2024
205,345
60.883989
12,502,222.72
XPAR
02/10/2024
133,995
60.923941
8,163,503.42
CEUX
02/10/2024
8,329
60.964578
507,773.97
TQEX
02/10/2024
8,279
60.965618
504,734.35
AQEU
03/10/2024
200,800
61.362255
12,321,540.71
XPAR
03/10/2024
120,000
61.340658
7,360,878.98
CEUX
03/10/2024
20,000
61.366978
1,227,339.56
TQEX
03/10/2024
13,555
61.329164
831,316.82
AQEU
04/10/2024
213,908
62.565644
13,383,291.84
XPAR
04/10/2024
120,000
62.556343
7,506,761.19
CEUX
04/10/2024
10,994
62.522595
687,373.41
TQEX
04/10/2024
2,940
62.355289
183,324.55
AQEU
Total
1,427,566
60.823091
86,828,976.29
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
