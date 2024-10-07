MCN Healthcare Rebrands as MCN Solutions, Expanding Document Management Across Various Industries

Formerly known as MCN Healthcare, the company's rebranding reflects its growth and broader industry focus.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / MCN Solutions, a leading provider of policy, contract, and learning management software, announces its rebrand from MCN Healthcare. This transformation underscores the company's organic evolution from exclusively operating in the healthcare industry, to offering its cutting-edge solutions to other industries.





MCN Solutions Logo

"Years ago, we set out to simplify the complex regulatory landscape for healthcare staff," said Amanda Valeur, President and Founder of MCN Solutions. "Now, our innovative software is enabling a wider range of industries to manage documents and staff education efficiently. Our evolution reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence while meeting the needs of additional sectors."

As part of this expansion, MCN Solutions will continue to bring its acclaimed ellucid® policy management, contract management, and learning management software to a more diverse client base, where regulation and compliance are equally as critical. MCN Solutions offers clients a streamlined and comprehensive approach to policy and contract management as well as staff education, all backed by the company's legacy of exemplary customer service. Rebranding MCN Healthcare as MCN Solutions emphasizes the company's long-standing commitment to providing trusted, innovative platforms that healthcare organizations have depended on for decades while expanding its services to industries nationwide.

"Expanding into new industries allows us to introduce our software's transformative capabilities to a wider audience," said Pam Gustafson, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder. "Yet, our commitment to healthcare remains unwavering as we continue providing solutions that help organizations optimize patient care, improve compliance, and reduce risk."

MCN Solutions' suite of products includes policy and contract management software, learning management software, healthcare policy support, and regulatory alerts and tracking. These tools enable organizations to manage documents more effectively, streamline compliance workflows, and provide employees with ongoing education.

"As MCN Solutions grows, its core values - integrity, innovation, and dedication to client success - will remain central to its mission," states Valeur.

About MCN Solutions: MCN Solutions is a premier provider of document and compliance management software. With a focus on streamlining document management, staff education, and regulatory compliance, the company's software solutions help organizations stay organized, compliant, and efficient.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://mcnsolutions.com/.

