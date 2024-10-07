Six Foundation Software Products Receive 2024 Top Tech Awards

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Six products offered by Foundation Software, LLC - the leading provider of construction management software - have been named winners of Construction Executive's 2024 Top Tech award.

This honor celebrates the year's most impactful technology. Throughout the selection process, Construction Executive considered which software offered their clients direct, tangible improvements to workflow efficiency.

Foundation Software winners include FOUNDATION®, construction accounting software, Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service, WorkMax, a mobile time tracking app, SafetyHQ®, a health and safety app, ProjectHQ®, a project management app, and The EDGE®, takeoff and estimating software for roofers, interior finished and exterior finishing trades.

For CEO Mike Ode, these awards reinforce what Foundation Software is about.

"Our primary goal is to equip contractors with the tools needed to easily run their jobsites," said Ode. "For six of our products to be recognized as top construction technology … it really shows we're serving our clients effectively. We're providing top quality solutions with real, transformative benefits."

For more than 40 years, Foundation has offered a comprehensive suite of solutions to streamline and simplify business operations. Going forward, the company plans to keep up the trend, continually enhancing its technology to create an efficient, all-in-one technology stack that allows clients complete visibility into the health of their business, eliminates inefficiencies and allows them to work smarter and maximize profitability on their jobs.

"Software enhancement, creating a fully integrated tech stack, is at the center of what we do," Ode said. "We're listening to our clients and evolving our products to meet their ever-changing needs. We aim to empower contractors to work more efficiently in an increasingly complex industry."

A full list of all Construction Executive's Top Construction Tech can be viewed on their website here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps, payroll services and so much more to help contractors run the business side of construction. Foundation Software offers industry-leading products like Payroll4Construction, WorkMax, HQSuite and the EDGE®. For information on any of these products, visit https://www.foundationsoft.com/partners or email info@foundationsoft.com.

