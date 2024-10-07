Antea Group: Keeping Pace With Ongoing PFAS Developments

Live Broadcast: October 30th, 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Daily, PFAS or per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances are in the news or are the subject of regulatory or technical developments. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) has been active since the beginning of the year furthering initiatives outlined in their PFAS Road Map. States have quickly upped the pace of regulations and have progressed their own PFAS programs. The scientific community has also been active in advancing PFAS treatment technologies and has even returned to evaluating the potential of microbes to degrade PFAS.

The pace and volume of PFAS information flow can seem overwhelming. To help focus that information down to key developments, join Antea Group on October 30, 2024, at 1pm ET for a 30-minute webinar. This short webinar will include:

An update on regulations and how to track regulations

Key steps for businesses to take to manage environmental, worker exposure and brand risk

A summary of new treatment technologies including fire suppression system cleanout processes

A Question-and-Answer session

By attending this webinar, you can expect to learn:

Where to find timely regulation information by state, by country

Risk management steps to understand "true" PFAS risk and how to gather the information needed for Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) and Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA) reporting

The latest PFAS technologies and status of their development

