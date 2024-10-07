Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
ACCESSWIRE
07.10.2024 19:38 Uhr
Antea Group: Keeping Pace With Ongoing PFAS Developments

Live Broadcast: October 30th, 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Daily, PFAS or per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances are in the news or are the subject of regulatory or technical developments. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) has been active since the beginning of the year furthering initiatives outlined in their PFAS Road Map. States have quickly upped the pace of regulations and have progressed their own PFAS programs. The scientific community has also been active in advancing PFAS treatment technologies and has even returned to evaluating the potential of microbes to degrade PFAS.

The pace and volume of PFAS information flow can seem overwhelming. To help focus that information down to key developments, join Antea Group on October 30, 2024, at 1pm ET for a 30-minute webinar. This short webinar will include:

  • An update on regulations and how to track regulations

  • Key steps for businesses to take to manage environmental, worker exposure and brand risk

  • A summary of new treatment technologies including fire suppression system cleanout processes

  • A Question-and-Answer session

By attending this webinar, you can expect to learn:

  • Where to find timely regulation information by state, by country

  • Risk management steps to understand "true" PFAS risk and how to gather the information needed for Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) and Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA) reporting

  • The latest PFAS technologies and status of their development

Register Here!



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
