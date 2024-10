Whether gold can hit $10,000 an Ounce by 2030 is depends on how macro trends develop in the next 5 years. In this article, we look at the conditions for gold to rise to $10,000. Can gold hit $10,000? Yes, potentially. RELATED - A Gold Price Prediction for 2025 till 2030 | InvestingHaven.com As inflation rises ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...