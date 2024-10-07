Anzeige
07.10.2024 21:26 Uhr
Helio Corporation Announces Name and Symbol Change and Company Update

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) has announced that it has completed a name and symbol change through FINRA, with the Company name being formally changed to Helio Corporation and the new trading symbol being HLEO. The name and symbol change was completed and made effective as of August 14, 2024.

Helio Space

Helio Space
Helio Space HLEO

Additionally, per the most recently filed Form 1-SA (semi-annual report) the Company has updated the Company officer, directors and other information, as follows:

Company Name: Helio Corporation

Company Address: 2448 Sixth Street, Berkeley, CA 94710

Current Officers and Directors:
Gregory T. Delory, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Joseph T. Pitman, Chief Technology Officer and Director
Paul S. Turin, Chief Engineer and Director

Current number of outstanding shares: 11,194,633 shares of common stock

Current public float: 218,900

About Helio Corporation:

Helio Corporation is a technology, engineering and research and development holding company serving commercial, government and non-profit organizations. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Heliospace Corporation is an aerospace company specializing in the design, engineering, assembly and test of space flight qualified hardware and provides systems engineering, modeling, analysis, integration and test services. With deep expertise in civil space missions, our company objective is to enable humanity's pursuit of scientific and commercial development of space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this presentation will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this presentation are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in, or made in connection with this presentation. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

Contact Information

Kelsey Rex
Marketing Manager
MarketLeverage
kelsey@marketleverage.com
510-545-2666

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

