Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Global Team, a leader in human resources and remote workforce solutions, today announced a company-wide shift, beginning to phase out the term "virtual assistant" in favor of a more accurate representation of a borderless workforce. The company urges businesses to move away from using the term, arguing that it minimizes the value of skilled professionals working remotely. Global Team's decision reflects the growing reality that remote work is not just a temporary trend but the future of globalized business operations.

A Call for Change in Business Practices

Global Team's announcement comes as remote work continues to redefine traditional employment structures. The company is urging business leaders to drop the "virtual" label altogether and fully integrate global professionals into their workforce. By eliminating this outdated terminology, companies can tap into a wider pool of highly skilled professionals, regardless of their geographic location, and better meet the demands of today's global economy.





Global Team, a leading human resources company in the global workforce, provides access to highly skilled and dedicated talent.



Potential Benefits for U.S. Companies

For U.S. companies, embracing a borderless workforce means opening the door to a wider range of talent, especially from regions like Latin America, where the time zones and work cultures align closely with U.S. business operations. Remote professionals from these regions offer not only high levels of education and expertise but also the flexibility and affordability that businesses need in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Global Team connects businesses with highly skilled remote professionals capable of handling various tasks, from administrative support to specialized services, without the constraints of geographic boundaries. The company's approach allows businesses to streamline operations while benefiting from significant cost savings.

Looking Toward the Future

As remote work becomes more embedded in global business practices, Global Team's advocacy for eliminating outdated terms reflects its forward-thinking approach to workforce management. Global Team's professionals from Latin America provide high-quality, cost-effective solutions to businesses looking to expand their workforce while maintaining efficiency.

Businesses can choose to direct-hire or use the Globers service, which is fully managed by Global Team, to find a long-term partnership that serves as the driving force behind success.

Global Team maximizes time and savings for businesses. Companies that wish to find top Latin American talent are encouraged to call 800-679-2409 or visit the globers.com website.

