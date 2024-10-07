Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.10.2024 22:02 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Continuum Global Solutions Announces Sale of Several Assets to Sharpen Its Focus on High-Margin Growth Segments

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Continuum Global Solutions (CGS), a leading provider of Customer Management and Business Process Services (CM-BPS), has announced the sale of several assets to sharpen its focus on high-margin growth segments.

CGS_Logo

This strategic divestiture enables CGS to concentrate its resources on higher-margin verticals, including Technology, Public Sector, Communications, and Consumer Products. Furthermore, CGS will continue to invest in rapidly advancing AI and automation technologies, aimed at enhancing market share.

CGS will retain its extensive global delivery footprint, with operations across the Philippines, India, the United States, Central America, and Europe. Coupled with its AI and automation capabilities, this global presence positions CGS for both revenue and margin expansion while offering a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to its target clients.

"We are excited about this next phase in CGS's evolution. This strategic move enables us to further advance our proven operationally focused AI-driven solutions for our clients. Combined with our global footprint, it strengthens our ability to provide customized solutions across a broad spectrum of markets. It also accelerates our path to becoming a leading Customer Management and Business Process Services (CM-BPS) company," said Michael Flodin, CEO of Continuum Global Solutions.

David Garner, Chairman of the Board, added, "We are immensely proud of the growth CGS has experienced under our current leadership. This strategic initiative positions us to drive innovation and technological focus in the next phase of our company's journey."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

###

About Continuum Global Solutions

Since 2019, CGS has established itself as an end-to-end Customer Management and Business Process Services partner with a strong US base and global offshore presence, with 25 sites in 13 countries. Known for harnessing the power of Tech enabled solutions, CGS has built a reputation in the industry as a trusted partner for some of the largest organizations in the market.

Contact Information

Continuum Communications
Director, Corporate Communications
continuum.communications@continuumgbl.com

SOURCE: Continuum Global Solutions

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.