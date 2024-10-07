Continuum Global Solutions Announces Sale of Several Assets to Sharpen Its Focus on High-Margin Growth Segments

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Continuum Global Solutions (CGS), a leading provider of Customer Management and Business Process Services (CM-BPS), has announced the sale of several assets to sharpen its focus on high-margin growth segments.

This strategic divestiture enables CGS to concentrate its resources on higher-margin verticals, including Technology, Public Sector, Communications, and Consumer Products. Furthermore, CGS will continue to invest in rapidly advancing AI and automation technologies, aimed at enhancing market share.

CGS will retain its extensive global delivery footprint, with operations across the Philippines, India, the United States, Central America, and Europe. Coupled with its AI and automation capabilities, this global presence positions CGS for both revenue and margin expansion while offering a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to its target clients.

"We are excited about this next phase in CGS's evolution. This strategic move enables us to further advance our proven operationally focused AI-driven solutions for our clients. Combined with our global footprint, it strengthens our ability to provide customized solutions across a broad spectrum of markets. It also accelerates our path to becoming a leading Customer Management and Business Process Services (CM-BPS) company," said Michael Flodin, CEO of Continuum Global Solutions.

David Garner, Chairman of the Board, added, "We are immensely proud of the growth CGS has experienced under our current leadership. This strategic initiative positions us to drive innovation and technological focus in the next phase of our company's journey."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

About Continuum Global Solutions

Since 2019, CGS has established itself as an end-to-end Customer Management and Business Process Services partner with a strong US base and global offshore presence, with 25 sites in 13 countries. Known for harnessing the power of Tech enabled solutions, CGS has built a reputation in the industry as a trusted partner for some of the largest organizations in the market.

