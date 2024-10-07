Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Super Copper Corp. ("Super Copper" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol CUPR following the receipt of gross proceeds of $725,000 through an offering of 3,625,000 subscription receipts.

Super Copper is focused on completing a Stage 1 exploration program at the Cordillera Cobre property in the Atacama region in northern Chile. The Company has formed a joint venture with a Chilean firm to advance the early-stage copper project. Super Copper has earned a 10% stake in the property and can earn up to a 100% interest by making earn-in payments and incurring expenses required under its joint venture agreement.

"Chile is the world leader in copper production," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "The potential for further large discoveries in the Atacama region remains very strong, and we wish Super Copper success with its exploration program and welcome the Company to the CSE."

Zachary Dolesky, Founder and CEO of Super Copper, commented: "We are excited to reach this milestone in Super Copper's growth. Our public listing on the CSE, combined with our strategically located copper project, positions us to accelerate growth and focus on driving long-term value for our shareholders. The Cordillera Cobre project offers an opportunity in one of the world's richest copper belts, and we look forward to expanding our exploration work."

