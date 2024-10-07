Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JAGV | ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GC
Tradegate
07.10.24
21:52 Uhr
5,235 Euro
+0,051
+0,98 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLENCORE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2245,24322:55
5,2275,24022:00
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 22:24 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tour de l'Abitibi: A First for Women's Cycling in the Americas: The Tour de l'Abitibi Glencore Hosts the Junior Nations' Cup - Women's Edition

VAL-D'OR, QC, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tour de l'Abitibi Glencore is proud to announce the first-ever edition of the Junior Nations' Cup in road cycling - Women's Edition, which will take place from July 10 to 14, 2025, in Val-d'Or, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Quebec, Canada. This groundbreaking event will precede the 55th edition of the men's event, scheduled for July 15 to 20, 2025, also in Val-d'Or.

Accredited by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), this competition marks a historic milestone for women's cycling on the international stage, becoming the only Junior Nations' Cup for women held outside of Europe. Abitibi-Témiscamingue will have the privilege of hosting world-renowned female athletes from many countries, competing in a race that promises to showcase new talents and highlight the determination and dynamism of young cyclists.

"The Tour is proud to be a pioneer in offering Junior women the opportunity to compete on the international stage. This announcement marks an extraordinary advancement, not only for cycling but for sports in general. We are excited and ready to welcome teams from around the world to this historic event," said Mélanie Rocher, President of the Tour de l'Abitibi Glencore.

By offering a high-level platform to young female cyclists, the event aims to inspire a new generation of athletes and encourage more young girls to take up the sport. The organization is confident that this unique opportunity will strengthen inclusion and recognition of women's cycling on the global stage.

About the Tour de l'Abitibi Glencore

The Tour de l'Abitibi Glencore is a UCI Junior Nations' Cup event held annually in Abitibi, which, for 55 years, has attracted the world's top male junior cyclists. As the only competition of its kind in North America and the longest Junior Nations' Cup in the world, it has hosted thousands of participants from 40 different countries and continues to be an excellent springboard for cyclists aspiring to the professional ranks. The addition of the women's edition in 2025 marks a new era for this prestigious competition.

Tour cycliste de l'Abitibi, direction@tourabitibi.qc.ca

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-first-for-womens-cycling-in-the-americas--the-tour-de-labitibi-glencore-hosts-the-junior-nations-cup--womens-edition-302269220.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.