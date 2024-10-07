All figures in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise specified

Toronto, Ontario and Rionegro, Colombia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO) (OTC Pink: PCLOF) ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company"), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of dried flower and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., today made two corporate announcements.

Appointment of Davidson & Company as Auditor

The Board of Directors has received the resignation of BDO Canada LLP ("BDO") as independent registered auditor of the Company on September 16, 2024, and has appointed Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") as the new independent registered auditor of PharmaCielo, effective October 7, 2024, until the close of the Company's next Annual General Meeting. Additional capabilities and regional experience of Davidson and its international affiliate Nexia International in Colombia will provide PharmaCielo with enhanced audit committee oversight.

There were no reservations in BDO's audit reports for any financial period during which BDO was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and BDO. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from BDO and Davidson, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and have been filed on SEDAR+.

Change to Financial Year-End

PharmaCielo today also announced that the Company will change its financial year end from December 31 to March 31 ("Change in Year End") to better align with the reporting cycle of its peers. The Company will file a transitional period report that will provide audited financial statements for the fifteen-month period from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The Company's next financial year will cover the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO) (OTC Pink: PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable cultivating, processing and supply of all natural, pharmaceutical-grade medical dried cannabis flower and cannabis products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing center located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The board of directors and executive team of PharmaCielo are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location plays in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

