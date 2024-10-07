Unveiling SHUFFLL: The Future of AI-Powered B2B Marketing during ADWEEK NYC Tuesday, October 8

Presenting SHUFFLL CEO Isaac Gili and former Marvel Entertainment CEO Peter Cuneo

In an exclusive event during ADWEEK NYC, SHUFFLL will officially unveil its revolutionary all-in-one, AI-powered platform for B2B marketing videos and content creation. The theme of the evening will be "Everything's AI but You!" Additionally, "Welcome to the Shuffll Zone" will highlight how SHUFFLL empowers businesses to streamline video production while maintaining the essential human touch in content strategy.

For one night, a curated guest list of VIPs will have the unique opportunity to participate in live demos, engage in discussions about AI's impact on the workplace, and hear from top thought leaders in marketing, finance, and creative industries. This launch promises to immerse guests in a world of AI and demonstrate how SHUFFLL is transforming the future of content creation with the power of Generative AI only they have developed. SHUFFLL provides businesses with a seamless solution for producing thought leadership videos, testimonials, expert insights, and event promotions. By leveraging a company's existing content, SHUFFLL automatically creates a captivating copy, dynamic motion art, and engaging storylines-offering an endless stream of fresh video ideas while cutting traditional production costs by up to 80%.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, from 7 PM to 11 PM at Lume Studios, 393 Broadway, New York City.

SHUFFLL has teamed up with Digital Evolution Institute to present a legendary guest speaker Peter Cuneo, former CEO of Marvel Entertainment and one of the best turnaround CEOs in America according to Business Insider. Peter will speak on SUPERHERO LEADERSHIP and the future of human-machine collaboration.

"This event is more than a product launch," says SHUFFLL's CEO. "It's a vision for the future of marketing, where AI and automation enhance, rather than replace, the creativity and insights only humans can provide. We're excited to share this breakthrough platform and invite participants to explore what's next in AI-powered content creation." - Isaac Gili, CEO & Founder

The evening's agenda includes networking opportunities, product demonstrations, and discussions on the future of AI in content creation and its integration into the workplace. Space is limited, so early RSVP is encouraged. For more information about SHUFFLL please visit launch.shuffll.com.

About SHUFFLL

SHUFFLL is an AI-powered platform that revolutionizes B2B marketing content creation by automating the production of videos with dynamic visuals, compelling narratives, and reduced costs. By leveraging Generative AI, SHUFFLL enables businesses to create professional, impactful marketing videos effortlessly.

ABOUT DIGITAL EVOLUTION INSTITUTE

Digital Evolution Institute is a think tank at the intersection of technology, investment and entrepreneurship. It brings together family offices, investors, experts, entrepreneurs and creatives to examine the cutting-edge technologies that bring innovation and efficiency across industries.

Media Contact Information

The SHUFFLL events@indu5try.com launch.shuffll.com SOURCE: SHUFFLL

